Today's Senior Showcase features Central Columbia High School's Samantha McGinness!

Consistency helped make McGinness an integral part to Central Columbia's success last year on the diamond.

Last year, McGinness helped the Blue Jays go 18-4 overall. That mark was reached with the help of a stretch where the team went on a nine game winning streak. That streak included an 11-3 win where McGinness went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs against Shamokin.

According to MaxPreps, McGinness was top two for Central Columbia in Batting Average, Hits, RBIs, and Doubles while never missing a game in 2019.

Her personal career highlights include winning the league title last year, and the very last at bat of her high school career.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

Softball season for sure. Everyone on the team was like a family. Plus, our bus rides will forever stand as the best out of any sport at Central Columbia.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

Honestly, that’s really hard to answer. I think I always wished high school away because I was excited for my future, but now that it is coming to an end I really can’t think of anything that I’m not going to miss.

What have you been doing during your break?

Exercising, watching a lot of movies, and really taking this time to hangout with my family.

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

Yes definitely, “The Fundamentals of Caring” on Netflix.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

There are so many people that I could thank for allowing me to be where I am today, however I would never of been the person I am without my parents and their support the whole way through. Also, my softball coaches who have been there to help me grow not only in my sport but also as a person.

