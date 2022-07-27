It’s summer, and that means vacation for the kids, but they’ll still need summer reading. If you’re looking to survive the summer and prevent summer slide,* I have several book suggestions that will keep the fun alive.

Want your third grader to survive summer reading? Check out the “I Survived” historical fiction series by Lauren Tarshis. There are currently twenty-one of these first person perspective history tales available, with another one coming out in September of 2022.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

History is more than a series of situations and dates. Tarshis presents historical facts woven with the experience of a boy living through a historical event. History is made up of actual people’s lives, so it doesn’t have to be boring.

The San Francisco Earthquake, 1906: Leo loves being a newsboy in San Francisco. Having a job that gives him the freedom to explore the city is an opportunity that his grandfather would want him to take. One early spring morning, everything changes. The earth rumbles, and he finds himself stranded in the middle of the city as buildings crumble and burn. Can Leo survive the devastating disaster?

The Shark Attacks of 1916: Chet is finally feeling at home in Elm Hills, New Jersey. A job, great friends, and the perfect summertime destination at cool, refreshing Matawan Creek. Shocking news interrupts his plans when a shark begins attacking swimmers along the Jersey shore. Will he come face-to-face with a bloodthirsty shark?

Is your child a reluctant reader? Check out the book that turned a local young man into a reading ninja.

The Totally Ninja Raccoon Meet the Weird & Wacky Werewolf: The Ninja Raccoons decide to track and catch the werewolf for the prize offered for capturing such a creature. Will the Raccoons succeed in their mission? Are friends more important than money? Do werewolves taste good with hot sauce?

Hatchet. This Newbery Honor book is thirty-five years old and has sold over thirteen million copies worldwide. Hatchet is the story of Brian, a teen boy whose parents have recently divorced.

He’s headed to northern Canada to spend the summer with his father, a mechanical engineer working with oil companies in remote locations. For the last leg of the trip, it’s just Brian and the pilot of the little Cessna. They crash.

Brian has next to nothing to use for survival, except a hatchet. It’s a great story, the kind of story many of us find ourselves caught up in, whether it’s Tom Hanks marooned in the movie Castaway, or silly old TV series like Gilligan’s Island, or more gruesome events from history, like the Donner Party.

Sand, sunburn, and sharks–nothing says summer like the beach, and that’s why I’m staying close to shore. I’m staying home where I will be safe. I won’t be leaving Wellsboro, Pennsylvania anytime soon, but I can take a vacation anytime I want.

All I have to do is pick up a book, and open the pages. A book will take me places I’ve never been. Another adventure, another place, another time—all of it possible with a good book….

*Summer Slide: is the tendency for students, especially those from low-income families, to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year.

What are you reading this summer? Comment and let the Blue-Collar Bookseller know.

