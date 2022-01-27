"Death is not the end. There remains the litigation over the estate." --Ambrose Bierce

Never saw Joe in a tie before, or a suit, now that I think of it. Hair combed, shoes polished, pants ironed--he's looking pretty good for a dead guy. There's a large turnout here at the funeral home. Joe knew just about everyone, and everyone knew Joe.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

If you gave Joe a chance, he'd talk your ear off. Telling a joke to get a laugh, or telling his favorite fishing story. Joe loved fishing so much that his wife used to joke that he'd die fishing. She was right, but there's worse ways to go. I'm sure going to miss Joe, but I wonder if I'm ever going to get my ice auger back?

I knew Joe didn't want to be buried in the cold, dark ground, but rather cremated and his ashes scattered at his favorite fishing hole. I knew it, because he told me over a cold beer on a hot summer day, but he never actually wrote it down anywhere.

Death, funerals, burials, wills--these are things that you never seem to talk about, but someday you'll have to plan for them, for yourself, or for a loved one. It's not an easy thing to plan for, but "Death For Beginners" by Karen Jones, and "When I'm Gone" by Kathleen Fraser, can make it a little easier.

Why think about death? Sure, deep down we all know that not one of us is getting out of here alive, but why dwell on it? Your mother raised you to be considerate of others, and this is really what it's all about. Your loved ones and friends are grieving. In order to keep wrong decisions being made, money wasted, or feelings hurt, shouldn't there be an instruction manual?

"Death for Beginners" is broken into useful chapters, such as "What to do with the body," or "So, who wants or needs to know." You don't have to have an expensive, traditional service. It was once common to hold the viewing in the deceased's home, and if you'd rather not buy a cemetery plot, you can leave your body to science or be cremated.

How many times have you read the obituaries or read in the paper that the funeral was yesterday? There's a chapter that will help you decide whom to tell and when. As well as advice for your obituary, how to do it--such as focusing on the life lived rather than a notice of death. Also, in our digital age, don't forget notifications on Facebook and other social media.

Where is your password? Your PIN numbers? The key to the back door? How is your wife going to be able to access your Paypal account? "When I'm Gone" is a practical fill-in record book and resource manual to give instructions to those who are left behind, not only will, funeral arrangements, or insurance, but on the day-to-day details of your life and household--such as your landlord's phone number, or what your post office box number is.

Death can be a long-awaited trip, or an unexpected stop, but we all have to make the journey. Shouldn't you leave your family a practical road map? So, pack your bags, update your passport, and get one of these books for your travel guide.

Back to work tip: Around 5,000 people die at work in America every year. It's mostly transportation incidents, fall/slips, and deaths being struck by objects or equipment. You could not come back from work tonight. Be careful out there. Does your workplace have death benefits? Now is the time to check.