“If you are going through Hell, keep going.”—Winston Churchill

Once upon a summer day, a Grasshopper hopped and danced and sang to his heart’s content. An Ant passed, dragging a huge sack of powdered milk, beef jerky, and salt.

“Why not come and sing karaoke and do a Jell-O shot with me,” chirped the grasshopper, “Instead of breaking your back, working all day?”

“I am preparing for hard times ahead,” said the Ant, “and I recommend you do the same.”

“Why worry about winter?” said the Grasshopper. “There’s plenty of food right now.”

But the ant continued his hard toil. When winter came, the shivering grasshopper had no food and found himself slowly dying of hunger. So, he kicked down the Ant’s door only to find out that the Ant had completed a comprehensive martial art training regimen that focused on close-quarters combat and self-defense, and that food was not the only thing the Ant had packed away. Only then did the Grasshopper realize that…

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

It is best to be prepared for the days of necessity. Haven’t you ever stayed awake late at night running through “what if” scenarios? Hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornados, zombies, asteroid strikes -- you didn’t build that bomb shelter in the backyard just for the kids to use as a playhouse. Well, grab your gas mask and a copy of When All Hell Breaks Loose: Stuff You Need To Survive When Disaster Strikes by Cody Lundin.

He is not another paranoid survivalist huddled in a cave spouting Bible verses and lovingly stroking his guns. Cody Lundin and his Aboriginal Living Skills School have been featured in dozens of national and international media sources, including Dateline NBC, CBS News, USA Today, The Donny and Marie Show, and CBC Radio One in Canada, as well as on the cover of Backpacker magazine.

When not teaching for his own school, he is an adjunct faculty member at Yavapai College and a faculty member at the Ecosa Institute. His expertise in practical self-reliance skills comes from a lifetime of personal experience, including designing his own off the grid, passive solar earth home.

This book is not going to teach you how to wrestle an alligator, or try to convince you that all you have to do is gaze into your backyard to find endless amounts of wild edible plants, or that wild game is there for the taking.

Hunting and trapping are true arts and require practice, the right equipment, and the proper environment to be successful. What this book will do is provide the knowledge to help you survive the standard disaster scenario, which lasts about seventy-two hours, in the most practical, affordable, simple and realistic way possible.

The book is divided into two parts. Part one deals with the psychological aspect of surviving. According to the author “surviving a life-threatening scenario is largely psychological on the part of the survivor(s). Get this fact into your head now that living through a survival scenario is 90 percent psychology, and 10 percent methodology and gear.”

He covers how to define your survival priorities with his “Pyramid of Needs” and great checklists for preparing yourself physically, mentally and emotionally, as well as spiritually along with the equipment you are going to need. This section will give you the common-sense foundation upon which to base your survival plan.

The second part of this basic survival guide contains the information to keep your physical body alive. Specific chapters on emergency sanitation, water, food, first aid, communication, and more are presented in the most practical detail possible.

Entire books have been devoted to each of the above subjects. So, don’t expect this book to cover every possible aspect of these skills, but instead appreciate the excellent overview.

Perhaps the greatest survival skill of all is being able to keep calm in the face of chaos. This is accomplished by being sensibly prepared and not scared. It may sound romantic to live off the fat of the land.

You may have a great yearning to live wild and free. I sometimes get the urge to grow a beard, live in a cave, and become a combination of Grizzly Adams and Daniel Boone, and then I realize that many indigenous peoples died young and died hard.

No one plans to find himself in a survival situation. That’s part of what makes those situations so terrifying when they happen. This book can be useful for keeping you and your family alive, or you can pray and wait for FEMA…

Are you an Ant, or a Grasshopper? Comment and let me know.

