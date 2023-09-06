About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... —Kevin Coolidge

There’s nothing better than a cold beer on a hot day, except maybe a good story to wash it all down. A good story is exactly what I got last week. I had wandered into one of our fine local establishments and ordered some refreshment.

I was sitting at a table in the corner, nursing my drink, and enjoying a respite from the blistering afternoon. Yep, I was just minding my own beeswax, when I happened to overhear a couple of hunters razzing their buddy about a “big bird”, and if it was safe to go back into the woods.

I must admit my curiosity was aroused. I wandered over to the bar, offered to buy him a beer, and commented, “I’ve heard about some damn big birds over in that neck of the woods…”

Now big birds are nothing new to the woods and wilds of Tioga County. We have several nesting pairs of bald eagles in the Pine Creek Gorge, as well as the occasional osprey, and there’s always a good chance of spotting a circling turkey vulture.

I first read about freakish big birds in Amazing Indeed: Strange Events in the Black Forest, Volume 2 by Robert Lyman Sr. His book chronicles a fascinating blend of history, folklore, and wonders found in the forests of Potter and Tioga County.

Some strangely large birds have been sighted in the skies over the endless mountains. Described as an enormous black or very dark brown bird, often with a white ring around its long neck and a wingspan in excess of 20 feet, this giant bird of prey is known as the thunderbird.

The legend of the thunderbird was part of Native American mythology long before the arrival of Europeans. The giant bird created a rumbling noise by flapping its immense wings. It was thought to be a myth created by the Indians to explain thunder.

Lyman himself claimed to see this massive bird back in the early 1940’s. He described it as vulture-like, dark brown in color, with “narrow wings”. The bird was observed on and then over a road north of Coudersport, Pennsylvania.

By measuring the road he knew its wingspan was at least 20 feet. The creature flew off into dense woods. Lyman’s research efforts revealed that there was a history of such sightings dating back to at least the 1890’s.

The possible relationship of thunderbirds to disappearances of missing people was not the purpose in reporting on the birds, but his research included at least 11 cases of disappearances that had occurred over a period of 100 years – from 75 year-old Barney Pluff who was devoured in 1941, to a four year-old girl in McKean County, Pennsylvania who was snatched in 1937 while her parents were picking berries. Perhaps something or someone else is responsible, but eight children and three adults have disappeared without a trace.

Even today, giant-bird reports continue, though some people would like to dismiss such sightings. It’s true that there can be difficulties in human observations—such as gauging distance and scale, and tricks of poor lighting.

Surely such a great bird of prey would leave a trace, or maybe – just maybe – Penn’s Woods, with its forests and swamps, offers a place where the thunderbird can linger and be seen by a lucky few…

