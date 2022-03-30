“The one best place to bury a good dog is in the heart of his master.”

–Ben Hur Lampman

Wind and cold slap my cheeks, and make a hard job harder. As my shovel bites into the frozen ground, I pause and wonder if it’s the right tool for the job. I don’t know where my pick is, and I don’t know why it never gets easier to bury a dog. He was a good dog, but I’ve never buried a bad dog.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

He loved the fields and the searing heat of the wood stove. He loved to dig up my rose bushes, and chase the neighbor’s cat. He cost me a lot of money when a car hit him, but I never regretted a single penny. He was my buddy, my friend. I never wanted to take that last dreaded trip to the vet, but I didn’t have the heart to see him suffer. I never wanted to bury another dog, and damn if this might just be my last.

The love and loyalty of a good dog is a special gift, and losing a cherished pet is never easy, but perhaps the hardest part is explaining that death to a child. It’s part of life, and a fact, but that doesn’t make it easy. It can, however, be done well, and a book that does that is The Rough Patch written and illustrated by Brian Lies.

In this hardcover children’s book, Farmer Evan and his dog do everything together. They play, read, and eat. But mostly you will find them tending to Evan's extraordinary garden, where flowers and other good things flourish and reach for the sky.

But friends don't always stay forever, and when Evan loses his, he destroys the place that meant the most to them, and creates something to match his mood. Something ugly and twisted, sad and stubborn, ragged and rough — and he likes it that way.

Until one day, a twisting pumpkin vine sneaks under the fence. Evan leaves the prickly tendrils alone. As the vine grows, Evan clears the weeds from its path and waters it, and the pumpkin grows to an immense size.

He feels an old, familiar sense of excitement. It is county fair week. He loads the pumpkin and drives to town. He enjoys the county fair and meeting friends, even if it’s not the same without his dog.

His pumpkin wins third prize and he has the choice between ten dollars, or one of the puppies in a box. He claims the money, but when he hears a scrabbling sound inside the box, he thinks it can’t hurt to look…

It’s growing dark. I carefully place the stone to mark the grave, though I doubt I can forget. It’s under his favorite tree overlooking the field where he would chase rabbits that he seldom caught. It is where he would nap in the heat of a summer’s day and the tree that the neighbor’s cat still climbs. I’m going to miss that dog, but maybe there’s still room in my heart for another loyal friend…

Dogs, cats, hamsters, the best place to bury a pet is in your heart. As long as you have a special memory, it never really has to be goodbye. A good place doesn’t stay empty for long. Something must grow.



