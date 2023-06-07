The pub, the bar, the old watering hole: it’s where all the animals gather at the end of the day, but that also includes the predators. I met a gal with the nickname of “Lou”. Lou challenged me to arm wrestle and beat me two out of three, with me being a weightlifter and wrestler in high school. But in all fairness, I was distracted by the tattoos of bleeding skulls and naked women rippling down her biceps.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Tattooing has become much more commonplace and mainstream in today’s society. It used to be that very few women got tattoos. Those that did were the exception and usually a touch eccentric and rebellious, not to mention being able to hold their liquor.

All that changed in the late 80’s when tattooing became much more socially acceptable, largely due to the many celebrities who publicly displayed tattoos. In the fall of 2006, a study was completed by the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, which found that 24% of Americans who were between the ages of 18 and 50 had a tattoo. This is almost one in four people in the United States, including women.

Throughout human history, we have deliberately and permanently marked our skin. Tattoos have served as rites of passage, marks of religious and spiritual devotion, decorations of bravery, punishment, talismans of protection, to identify oneself with a particular group or gang, and as the marks of outcasts, slaves, and convicts.

Today, most people choose to be tattooed for cosmetic or sentimental reasons. No matter the reason – tattoos are forms of expression that carry meaning. Perhaps you are thinking of getting a tattoo like my drinking buddy “Lou”, and you don’t know where to start?

I recommend checking out The Tattoo Encyclopedia: A Guide To Choosing Your Tattoo by Terisa Green with illustrations by Greg James. This illustrated reference book has entries on the origins and meanings of nearly one thousand tattoo symbols that can serve as your guide for choosing a personally significant tattoo.

For people contemplating a tattoo, the choices can be overwhelming. Do you get a tiger, a dragon, or is a 13 ½* better suited for your current situation? Maybe a butterfly, flower, or cartoon character is more your style?

Tattoos can be rich in symbolism or whimsical fashion statements. The Tattoo Encyclopedia presents concise descriptions of symbols both common and unusual, and provides information on their historic, religious, and cultural significance.

Most people and most cultures do associate tattoos with some deeper meaning. They can be an outward sign of inner transformation, an appeal to the forces of fortune, or a declaration of love, loyalty, or sometimes even hatred.

They are reminders of events both grim and uplifting -- a glimpse into our past and the events and experiences that have shaped us. I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of the Phoenix, the mythological bird that rises from the ashes. I know I can beat “Lou”, and I’m going to challenge her to a rematch. Right after I pay for the next round…

*The number 13 ½ is a prison tattoo that stands for the judge (1), the jury (12), and the “half-assed” sentence. The number 13 in the same circumstances can represent a marijuana dealer or user. Sometimes it’s important to know what not to have inked on your body.

Ink, or no ink? What would you choose for a tattoo? Comment and let me know!

