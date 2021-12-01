Do you hunt? It’s one of the first questions asked when I started my new factory job. Hunting in factory life is important. When I worked at the glass plant in Wellsboro, we had the first day of Buck Season as a paid holiday. Some guys put in for vacation months ahead for deer season. Guys compare venison recipies.

Yeah, I guess you can say hunting is important in northcentral Pennsylvania.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

I love hunting--tramping around the cold, snowy woods, then coming inside and having a bowl of hot soup. Going back out for one more drive, maybe I’ll get a shot at a buck, maybe I won’t. I know someone will and then there will be jerky, chops, burger, or maybe my favorite, tenderloin. I love venison. Nothing is better at the end of a long day than some pan-fried deer meat. I could eat it every day.

I don’t hunt much anymore. People are busy. I’m working all the time. I miss the guys getting together and shooting their mouths off as much as their deer rifles. We never had a fancy lodge with trophy-covered walls, or a massive stone fireplace. We all were blue-collar and a kitchen table with a searing hot woodstove and good friends was good enough, but a man can have a dream.

“The Hunting and Fishing Camp Builder’s Guide” can help with that dream. This book is illustrated with photographs and informative how-to-diagrams. It will provide you with the concepts, plans, and know-how to bring that daydream to life.

The author, Monte Burch, is an architect and a construction expert, as well as an experienced hunter. This guide will show you the design and construction. From a simple, one rook construction, or a fancy lodge suitable for several hunting buddies.

The book illustrates how to design and construct standard stick-construction lodges, pole and post-and-beam structures, and log buildings. It also covers fireplaces, wood stoves, insulating, and the foundation. You can even get all fancy with a deck, porch, or a sunroof, and add that rustic touch with some sapling furniture.

It all starts with the land. Your real estate agent might exclaim that, “the hunting is fanstastic!” but not really have any idea. Ideally, you should have the opportunity to hunt on the land you are buying, but if it’s out of season, scouting may have to suffice. Well-managed hunting and fishing property will have a higher value than more marginal land, even in the same region.

Your building site is extremely important. Majestic mountains, a scenic lake, you want a great view, but all factors must be considered. If you are building more than a simple cabin, you might want a geological soil report. Sand, clay, rock? Steep hillsides of clay can be prone to landslides. There are other hazards you should at least consider--suh as danger of wildfires, or falling rocks.

You have a plan all picked out, but don’t forget the utilities. Electricity will probably be available in all but the most remote areas. If you plan to build far from the nearest service line, it can become quite costly. Make sure you understand the maintenance procedures of the power line.

You have your plans, your tools, and your friends to get started. Have you considered your needs? How often will you use your camp? Short weekend visits, or longer trips? A smaller, more economic structure, with “rustic” facilities may be more appropriate for shorter stays, and a more “home-like” structure with “modern conveniences” if you plan on also using your camp as a vacation property.

There’s nothing like the comaraderie of good friends and good times. It may be a prefab shelter with an oil-barrel stove, or it may be a grand hunting lodge with a trophy room. It still has the satisfaction and the pleasure all the same. Good hunting and good luck...

Back to work tip: Vacation days don’t roll over to the next year in most workplaces. It’;s your vacation, you earned it. Make sure to get those days scheduled!