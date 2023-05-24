My job is to read. Well, one of my jobs. When I’m working at From My Shelf Books, I have my choice of 50,000 books to take home after I finish my shift, with millions only a day away available from the wholesaler.

Publishers send the store free advanced reading copies every week, hoping someone on staff will love the book and hand sell it. Publicists call me to tell me about a book that they just know will be perfect for the store.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

The store’s email is crammed with upcoming releases and authors telling about their newest book, and what book couldn't I wait to dive into? What book wasn’t even available in the United States yet? What book did I have smuggled out in a blood pudding? The Iron Jackal* written by British author, Chris Wooding.

How did I find out about this book? Was it from an email? A cold call from a publicist? No, the wife of a customer asked me if I had ever watched the TV show “Firefly”?

Heck, I own a T-shirt with the schematics of the Serenity. I’m still plumb riled up at the Qing wa kao de liu mang** that canceled the show. The customer told me that her husband said I need to read the Tales of the Ketty Jay which is now a complete, four-book series.

As a bookseller, I talk about books, but it’s also my job to listen. Listen to what the customer likes, wants, and needs. You know, have an actual conversation. Often I find out about a great book I want to read myself. The perilous exploits of the cocky, misfit crew of the Ketty Jay are such stories.

This is the type of old-fashioned adventure that I just don’t see much of anymore. I grew up reading such authors as Robert Heinlein, Isaac Asimov, and Theodore Sturgeon. I recommended this to an older gentleman that seldom reads speculative fiction outside of the Golden Age of science fiction.

He decided to give it a try anyway. He later told me that he didn’t want to like it, and yet he couldn’t stop reading it.

There are engaging characters, an interesting world, and a story that whisks you along.

In each novel the crew grows tighter knit, more like family, and more daring. There are aerial battles, swash-buckling chases, and superb one-liners.

It’s not “Firefly.” The series is part fantasy, part science fiction, and all fun with a steampunk*** feel. Yet there’s something comfortably familiar. The crew of the Ketty Jay isn’t cut out to be heroes, but they’re not bad enough to be pirates…not really.

*The Iron Jackal and all the books about the crew of the Ketty Jay are now available in the United States, and at From My Shelf Books

**It’s a Mandarin Chinese phrase that if I actually defined, my editor would edit…

*** Subgenre of science fiction and fantasy featuring advanced technology usually powered by steam, but may include retro-futuristic flying machines, analog computers, or beautiful women in corsets…

