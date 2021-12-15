There's no official uniform where I work, but I often joke I'm putting one on when I'm dressing for work at the factory--blue jeans, a black t-shirt, work boots, and topping it off with a ball cap. It's not required, but a tattoo or two completes the outfit. My tattoos are older than half of the people I work with, and that means I'm old enough to have made it through a baby shower or two...

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

You took your nephew fishing for native brookies. You taught him not to draw to an inside straight. You educated him in the fine art of talking to women. You're a great uncle. So, when you found out your sister-in-law was expecting a new bundle of joy, of course you got excited and rummaged around to make sure you still had that child-sized fishing pole. Yep, right behind the deer antler chandelier and your favorite neon beer sign in the garage. There are some good times ahead.

So, when that little pink envelope came in the mail, you were only a little disappointed. After all, there's still softball, and skeet shooting, and what kid doesn't like learning to skip a stone. You grab a pocket knife and give a yell out to the wife as you cut it open. "What the heck is an onesie?"

There's a new tradition going 'round. Your sister-in-law doesn't want you to bring a card, but instead bring a book to help grow your new niece's library.

It's a great idea, as you never really saw the point of a card anyway. It's not like the baby is going to read it now. It's hard enough choosing between a pilsner and a stout beer, thank heavens you won't be forced to choose between an ugly pink stork, and that prancing panda. There's no better gift you could give than the love of reading. Well, at least until she develops the dexterity to tie her own flies.

So, where do you start? The good news is that a lot of your favorite books growing up are still in print and are time-proven classics. It's hard to go wrong with "Good Night Moon," "Pat the Bunny," or "Brown Bear, Brown Bear." Great books, great choices--the only problem is that a lot of people are going to have the same ideas.

You choose the path a little less read. Every baby loves a teddy bear, and there's a great series of books titled, "That's not my Teddy," "That's not my Lion," "That's not my Tractor"...They are simple, colorful, and tactile. Every page has a different texture and descriptive adjective. It's a great way to develop touch. There isn't a "That's not my Trout." Not yet anyway, but there are new titles all the time.

Maybe you are a big fan of Margaret Wise Brown, and the "The Runaway Bunny," but feel that it's a bit biased against big-toothed or man-eating plants? You could go "Goodnight Goon," or "The Runaway Mummy" by Michael Rex, two parodies that will put a smile in Dad's voice at the end of the day, as well as sooth the young one into the land of Nod.

With books, the possibilites are endless. You're helping open a world and a future that holds opportunities, that holds wonders, that holds the prospect of another fishing buddy. Yep, there are some good times ahead...

Back to work tip: It can be hard to find the time to shop if you are working full-time. You can always pick a gift certificate, and most small businesses have a website. Keeping your business local keeps the local economy strong.