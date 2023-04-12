Why do I do what I do? I love books, but that’s not why I became a bookseller and a bookstore owner. There’s easier ways to enjoy a good book without taking the risk of opening an independent bookstore.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... — Kevin Coolidge

I grew up in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania and we had no bookstore. I utilized the town library as well as the school library, but I love fantasy and science fiction, and the libraries didn’t have the variety I needed.

I did have the chance to buy books when my family visited the mall in Big Flats, New York, or Otto’s Bookstore in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, or the now defunct Lycoming mall. I’d head straight to my favorite sections and wished Wellsboro had a bookstore.

I always say, “You can never have too many books, but you can run out of shelf space.” So, I started selling some of my books on eBay. When I met my wife, she, too, was a lover of books with the same problem. So, we combined our inventories and soon opened a used bookstore in our hometown.

We started with three thousand books which sounds like a lot, but many genres weren’t represented at all. Soon, we were visiting book sales, and got set up with a wholesaler to purchase new books for our customers.

We’ve been doing it for almost seventeen years. Through hard times and harder times, but we are still here. It hasn’t been easy. People sometimes “forget” we are here, or would rather stay home and in their PJs all day.

It’s easier to order online in your underwear, or after the kids are in bed. Our local borough council decided to order from Amazon rather than use our bookstore, even though I’ve been paying taxes for decades and the bookstore is part of what makes Wellsboro a destination for locals and tourists.

So, there’s a great bookstore in your area: why should you use it and how can you protect it? I’ve always preferred small business. Maybe it’s because you know them and they know you. Maybe it’s because of my factory experience, and how if we don’t buy American, you lose American businesses.

There’s the basic economics of the situation. I’m sure you’ve heard of the “shop local” movement and how money spent locally stays local. There’s even a term for it, “the local multiplier effect”.

The local multiplier occurs when you spend money at a locally owned and independent business instead of a chain store or online behemoth. Your dollars recirculate through your local economy two to four times more than money spent at a non-local company. As your dollars move through the community, the money generates more stimulus to the local economy and more jobs.

That should be a good enough reason to buy local, but why should you resist Amazon? After all, it doesn’t affect you or your job, right? Wrong, Amazon affects everything from the environment, to local tax laws that would support local economies, to housing prices.

I could write several articles on the business I call the “Evil Empire” and why one should use their money more locally, but I don’t have to, because there’s a book by a fellow bookseller called, How to Resist Amazon and Why, by Danny Caine

So, beyond basic economic reasons of the shop local movement, what other reasons to support your local bookstore? The employees are super knowledgeable. Everyone at From My Shelf Books & Gifts reads over one hundred books a year, and across many genres. Sure, you can get suggestions from algorithms, but you don’t always buy books for yourself, or maybe you want to try a fantasy book, but don’t know where to start.

I could list other reasons, but I want to write more about Danny’s other book, 50 Ways to Protect Book Stores. Danny writes how bookstores play a vital role in our society that is worth upholding, and I agree.

Danny Caine offers fifty ideas for protecting this business niche, and the neighborhoods that bookstores anchor. Some of the ideas are pretty straightforward: buy books at bookstores, talk them up on social media, and write glowing online reviews.

Other ideas ask you to think bigger: support your local bookstore’s neighboring businesses, support your local library, and encourage your representatives to support stronger antitrust legislation.

Some of the ideas are just plain fun, like going on dates at bookstores, spending time wandering your neighborhood, attending events at bookstores, and buying and reading weird books you’ve never heard of before.

Readers, publishers, workers, politicians and more can find calls to action in the pages of 50 Ways to Protect Book Stores. Now, with freedom of speech under attack, it’s time for all of us to protect books and those who sell them.

Use local or lose local. It really is that simple.

You can get your own personal book recommendation from me at From My Shelf Books & Gifts in Wellsboro Pennsylvania, or visit America’s Oldest Independent Bookstore in Williamsport Pennsylvania, Otto Bookstore, or your locally owned bookstore. Don’t have one? From My Shelf Books does ship books six days a week.

