Where were you the morning of September 11, 2001? I was at work when I received the first vague news report of a plane crash in New York City. Along with the world, I learned of the nightmare unfolding at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Horrified, I couldn’t stop watching. Meanwhile, an unknown life-and-death struggle was taking place in the skies over western Pennsylvania. A fourth hijacked plane had reversed course and was believed to be heading to Washington, D.C.

The passengers of United Flight 93 decided to take action against the four terrorists who had commandeered their plane.

The heroic decision to fight back came with a cost. Flight 93 plowed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, just short of a school filled with nearly 500 students.

At the time, my cousin was attending school in Pittsburgh. I received a call from my aunt. She was frantic with worry. There wasn’t enough information; New York City was far away, but her little girl was close, too close to this calamity. The events of 911 touched my life. They touched yours. It is now a part of me.

Nevertheless, I am fascinated by disasters. Acts of nature; acts of men… these tragic events touch our lives and scar our hearts. They become part of who we are. It becomes our history. One journalist that understands this is Karen Ivory.

She’s the author of Pennsylvania Disasters. She takes us back to some of Pennsylvania’s most catastrophic events, vividly recreating moments that changed the Keystone State forever.

There are twenty-two true stories arranged chronologically from The Yellow Fever Epidemic in 1793 to the Quecreek Mine Rescue in 2002.

There’s an account of Three Mile Island—the most serious accident to take place at an American commercial nuclear power plant, and there’s information on the Johnstown Flood that killed more than 2,000 people.

Shanksville and Flight 93 are there, too, along with other stories that are a chilling reminder to expect the unexpected.

Human tragedy…it touches us all. Often throwing us together, sometimes tearing us apart. Disaster may be in our history, but humanity endures.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

