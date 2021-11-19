Working graveyards is weird. I’m not talking cemeteries. That is strange, but that’s another story. I mean working nights. Driving to work when the world is asleep and the moon is full can be an isolating feeling. It can also suck if your boss is a werewolf.

Yeah, you read that right. You’ve suspected it, and it’s true, or at least it’s true for Owen Pitt in Monster Hunter International by Larry Correia.

Welcome to the Blue Collar Bookseller review! I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

It turns out monsters are real, lurking in the shadows and seeking our destruction, and Monster Hunter International is the number one agency for the eradication of evil.

Our story starts with one Owen Zastava Pitt. He’s your average, working class guy. He just wants to work hard, get himself a wife and kids, and settle in the suburbs, but when his boss literally tries to bite his head off, Owen is thrust into a world he never knew existed--a world where monsters are real, and there is good money to be made killing them.

Welcome to Monster Hunter International.

MHI is a remarkable group of misfits that have banded together. They do more than raise a candle to the darkness. They pack napalm-fed flamethrowers and lots of firepower. There’s specialized body-armor, big guns with unusual ammo, and bloodsucking fiends. You’ll also find likable, well-developed heroes that bleed, and a full-speed action yarn that’s funny as hell.

The author, Larry Correia, is a regular working stiff. No, not a zombie, though you’ll come across one or two in his books. This is his first book, but he’s prolific and still writing. If you like this, there’s more.

Larry is a certified weapons instructor and it shows in his writing. He knows his guns and his weapons, and likes to blow things up and have fun doing it. He also loves B horror movies and has a twisted sense of humor, and it makes for an entertaining read.

The backstory of MHI is a feel-good story. I first came across the book when I edited a book of short stories for a local Vietnam veteran. He ended up self-publishing the book, and that’s when I came across Monster Hunter International.

I loved the description, so I bought a copy. After reading it, I thought, “Damn, someone should pick this up.” I loved it so much, I started buying copies for the bookstore even though it was an unknown author and expensive for a paperback. Now, it’s available in a mass market paperback for just $7.99.

One day, I couldn’t get it. I figured a publisher must have bought the rights. I found Larry’s number, confirmed my suspicions and congratulated him, and he took a few moments out of his busy day to talk with me. He hasn’t slowed down since.

If you like science fiction, military fiction, or horror, you’ll find yourself wishing your break was a little longer so you could read the next chapter. You won’t see this book on Oprah’s book club, but maybe she should lighten up and lock and load.

Remember, there are two kinds of people. Those who see a horde of evil, brain-chomping zombies, and those who see a target-rich environment...

Back to Work Tip: Shift work is tough. I always need to relax and unwind afterwards. Some of my co-workers like a cold beer, but alcohol can interfere with sleep patterns. I like to read before bed. Studies show reading can reduce stress, but only if it’s something you enjoy. You might want to skip the news and social media right before bed.