Get your deer yet? I hear this a lot at work. It’s a common greeting from one blue-collar guy to another. You got up at 4 a.m., had your wife call in sick for you, braved the cold, spent hours lying in wait, saw a twelve point while taking a leak, missed an easy shot, but you finally bagged that white tail. Now what? Now is when you pick up “Making the Most of Your Deer” written by Dennis Walrod.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Dennis is an experienced deer hunter who has written for a number of outdoor magazines, including “Field and Stream,” “Outdoor Life,” and “Gray’s Sporting Journal.” In these tough economic times, you want to get the most bang for your buck, and this book will show you how.

Dennis starts with the basics of field dress and getting your deer out of the woods. First make sure the deer is dead. I’ve heard more than one hunting story about a “dead” deer springing to life on an unsuspecting hunter.

If you approach a deer, and the eyes are closed, that is almost a sure sign that the deer is still alive. Shoot again, aiming for the heart or the base of the neck, then unload your gun, and get that deer tagged.

Field dressing can appear complicated to a beginner, but there is more margin of error than many veteran hunters will lead you to believe, and it’s really no more difficult than changing a tire, and even a botched field dressing will leave the venison in better condition than if the deer was left unattended.

You want the carcass to cool as quickly as possible. Dennis covers the four basic methods from the involved “ream-and-tie” to the “quick and dirty,” usually performed when the sun is going down, and you are still a long way from the road.

Yep, you have to get that deer back to camp, and there are several methods. The most conventional is to grab it by the antlers and start walking. Sounds easy, but it isn’t, especially if it’s a doe, and the way back is almost always uphill. You can bet on it, and don’t pull the deer backwards; you’ll just end up deeper in the wood. Rope? You did remember to bring rope?

You have the deer home, and you’ve decided to save some money and butcher the deer yourself, but it’s a little intimidating. A commercial butcher has an arry of cleavers, chopping blocks, and band saws. But venison butchering can be done with far fewer tools than butchering domestic animals.

You can often use the same five inch blade you used for field dressing and skinning. Native Americans were able to butcher a deer with no more than a sharpened rock. Do you really need an electric knife?

Dennis goes on to cover why home butchering can be the better choice for you, what tools you will find the most useful, as well as aging meat for tenderness and preserving the meat.

The meat is my personal favorite part of the deer, and Dennis includes some great venison recipes as well as information on making sausage, and some useful information on how to improve the flavor of venison.

He also goes on to cover a wide range of topics, including salting and tanning hides, basic leathercraft, soapmaking, trophy mounting, and white-tail deer handicraft--such as fishing lures, and that deer leg lamp that your Uncle Earl has in his workshop.

The hunting experience doesn’t have to end with the moment of the kill. Native Americans utilized the entire deer, from the meat for eating, to the tendons and intenstines for bowstrings, and even the ribs were used to add rigidity to baskets.

Such complete use may no longer be practical, but if moderen hunters acknowledge the responsibility to use a deer to the fullest, we increase not only the value of the deer, but of ourselves...

Back to work tip: Factory hours can be long hours. We still need to follow the pursuits that bring us joy, but be sure you are rested and safe. Hunting can be dangerous at anytime, but it's more dangerous if you are exhausted. Have fun out there, but be safe.