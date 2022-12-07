A series of strange reports have been coming in from all across North Central Pennsylvania about oddly dressed individuals that appear to have glowing eyes and horns.

These bizarre sightings seem to be connected to a rash of home invasions. Some area residents are claiming it’s the Jersey Devil or Christmas demons, some locals are blaming the trouble on drug dealers disguised in odd costumes.

Sources confirm that gang activity is suspected, though local authorities will only say they are investigating. No one has been able to explain dozens of reports of a flying sleigh pulled by goats…

Is it a hoax, or has Santa been replaced? I interviewed Catherine, age eleven, of Wellsboro Pennsylvania. Catherine recounts a tale of a tall, horned beast with a tail, who claims the title Krampus, Lord of Yule.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

He left her a gold coin after she left a package of beef jerky and an old copy of White Fang by her shoes on the porch. She also added that those who don’t offer something risk getting put in a sack and whipped. I interviewed other children in the area and heard variations of this very strange tale…

Saint Nicholas may reward the nice children with gifts, but it is Krampus, a creature from Germanic folklore, that punishes the naughty ones. It is said that if you are particularly naughty, he throws you in his sack and carries you to his lair.

Krampus is celebrated on Krampusnacht, which takes place December 5, the eve of Saint Nicholas Day. In Austria, celebrants masquerade as hairy devils and dance, drink, and run through the streets, terrifying children and adults.

The Austrian government started to discourage the practice, and even prohibited it for a time, but recently there has been a resurgence of Krampus celebrations. Krampusnacht is increasingly being celebrated in other parts of Europe such as Finland and France, as well as many American cities—such as Detroit. There’s been public debate in Austria about whether Krampus is appropriate for children.

In modern times, Saint Nicholas has upgraded his image. He’s dropped the bishop garb and added a red suit. He traded his horse and staff for a sleigh and reindeer, moved the date to Christmas Eve, and got rid of the competition.

He’s banished Krampus and stolen his magic. Santa thought he could punish the naughty, but children have lost all fear of Santa and his lumps of coal. It’s time for Krampus to take back what is his, to take back Yuletide.

Read all about one possible scenario in the novel by artist and author Brom, entitled Krampus, the Yule Lord. It’s Christmas Eve, and struggling songwriter, Jesse Walker, witnesses a strange sight: seven devilish figures chasing a fat man in a red suit.

Moments later a large sack plummets to earth, a magical sack that will thrust Jesse into the clutches of the terrifying Krampus, Yule Lord, and dark enemy of Santa Claus.

Santa’s time is running short, for Krampus is determined to have his retribution and reclaim the holiday season. If Jesse can survive this ancient feud, he just might have a chance to redeem himself and save his broken dreams, and to help spread the magic of the season…

Have you been naughty or nice? Comment and let me know

I don’t just write about books, I write them. You can check out the super-special Christmas edition of the Totally Ninja Raccoons, called The Totally Ninja Raccoons and the Catmas Caper. There’s even my kinder, gentler version of Krampus.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.