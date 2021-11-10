Welcome to the Blue Collar Bookseller review! I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Every factory is different, every factory is the same...it’s been over fifteen years since I’ve been in the working guts of a factory. Things are different: the vending machine has more energy drinks than soda, everything is computerized now, and everyone has one of those damn smart phones, but there’s still the ubiquitous* coffee pot, essential for factory culture and grinding through your shift.

One of the guys training me is ex-military. He didn’t tell me. He didn’t need to--the military-style tattoos, the can-do attititude. I bet he was a fine soldier, because he’s a good worker. Factory life in many ways is like military life.

There’s the “hurry up and wait.” The periods of boredom mixed with spurts of frenzied activity, and you need to look busy when the bigshots or brass are around, even if you aren’t fooling anyone. It’s just expected. And the cleaning...so much cleaning.

All of this reminds me of my next suggested read, Jarhead: A Marine’s Chronicle of the Gulf War and Other Battle, written by Anthony Swofford. This is a memoir, or, as I like to joke, a biography with a French accent.

A memoir is a slice of life from a person’s past. I don’t read many memoirs, but this takes place during the events of Operation Desert Storm. I remember the war, or what there was of it. I was in my early 20s and working at the glass plant in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

There was a lot of talk in the break room. The Iraqis had invaded Kuwait and America was going to kick some butt. We did--kind of, since the war wasn’t long. Maybe even disappointing as wars go. It’s like getting hungry for supper, but the roast is still thawing, that’s basically Jarhead.

There’s not a lot going on, but it does leave you with things to chew on.

It’s the journey of a boy who wants to become a Marine and the Marines who make that man. The U.S. Marine Corps created a killer, but the bureaucrats never let him off his leash.

There’s a lot of pent-up rage in this book, and a brutal look at the Marines. I’ve heard many senior-ranking officers hate this book. I’m not sure if it’s because of the honesty, or because the book jumps around in the timeline.

It starts off with deployment in the Gulf War, jumps back to enlistment, then back to the war, then back to enlistment. It’s how memory often works, but it’s a little jarring.

If you need your war stories to be full of action and explosions, then this might be one to skip. If you want to get into the head of your favorite Jarhead, give it a go.

No factory or branch of the military is without its flaws, but boots, both combat and steel-toed, keep America chugging away.

Welcome to the suck**.

*ubiquitous: an adjective meaning present, appearing, or found everywhere. Just because you work in a factory doesn’t mean you can’t have a good working vocabulary.

**Phrase used by US Marines that can mean anything from “welcome aboard, this is a crappy assignment,” to, ”we are in this together.”

Back to Work Tip: Every factory I have worked in has a large range of folks from ex-military to ex-teachers to ex-preachers; from people who just scraped by in high school to college graduates who either couldn’t find work in their job field, or didn’t want to do it for eight bucks an hour with no benefits. Respect your hard-working teammates, and maybe be careful where you drop those F-bombs and those four-syllable vocab words. Good communication is reaching who you need to reach.