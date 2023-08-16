About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... —Kevin Coolidge

Seven billion, give or take a million, 267 being born every minute, that’s almost five every second. The Earth will soon be filled with Homeo sapiens, humans. How will we feed the masses?

Some experts claim that an all vegetarian diet will take care of the teeming hordes. So, would cannibalism. I say don’t join them if you can’t beat them, eat ‘em. There’s another solution, introducing an invasive species.

An ecosystem is a delicate balance. For example, the introduction of snakes in the Hawaiian Islands has resulted in at least nine forest bird extinctions, adding mongoose to take care of the snakes, has added to the problem Mongoose are now eating the eggs of sea turtles and birds, including the endangered state bird, the Hawaiian Goose.

Introducing a predator into an environment among prey that has not evolved adaptations and behaviors is going to cause a problem, sometimes, a big problem.

Imagine a remote African wilderness. A species has evolved using monkeys as hosts, but any primate will do. What happens when mankind discovers this animal? What will happen when this animal discovers humans?

If you don’t mind losing a little sleep, read Invasive Species by Joseph Wallace. This swarm moves and breeds at a cataclysmic rate. Governments want to downplay the danger.

Can an adventurer and a small band of determined scientists find a weapon to stop this menace? Will mankind discover that it’s no longer Earth’s dominant species?

I enjoyed this fast paced apocalyptic novel, it’s a fun, summer read. There’s also a follow-up novel called Slavemakers, which is on my to be read list. Well, once I catch up on my loss of sleep, and stock up on bug spray…

