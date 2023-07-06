About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... —Kevin Coolidge

Cats, dogs, raccoons—if it has fur, count me in. I love animals. It’s one reason I choose to write mostly about our four-legged friends. A writer needs to be a reader, so I was pleased to have the Warriors series suggested to me.

The Warriors is a book series first published in 2003 by Kate Cary and Cherith Baldry, under the pen name Erin Hunter. My fellow cat- and book-loving young friend William Waltz first told me about these great books.

The series starts off with Into the Wild and a young “kitty pet” (house cat) named Rusty who yearns for adventure and has vivid dreams of the wilds. He meets a young feral cat, and this meeting leads to a chance to join a clan of wild cats called Thunderclan.

He’s renamed Firepaw and becomes an apprentice warrior. He finds himself in the middle of a tribal war with three other clans who coexist and compete for food and resources.

Allegiances are constantly shifting among the clans of warrior cats that roam the forest. With tensions so delicately balanced, former friends can become enemies overnight, and some cats are willing to kill to get what they want.

Our young protagonist quickly moves from apprentice to warrior, to second-in-command, to leader of his clan. He must learn wisdom, deal with betrayal, and ultimately save his clan and the forest way of life.

The authors have created an intriguing world with an intricate structure and mythology. There is intrigue, an engaging young hero, and themes of loyalty, friendship and death.

The difficult life of a feral cat is described in some detail.

The cats, anthropomorphism aside, are true to their feline nature, which should delight cat and animal lovers alike.

There is some violence. Some characters are killed through fighting and natural disasters. Through treachery, even murder comes to the cats and clans, though it is crucial to the plot and not excessive.

Overall, I believe readers will find a fun-to-read series of books, though not as elegantly written as Brian Jacques’ Redwall series. The superb storytelling drew me into a realm so vivid that it could almost be real and I really came to care about the characters. I found myself staying up late to read just one more chapter. I recommend the series to feline lovers of all ages…

