“What I say is, a town isn’t a town without a bookstore. It may call itself a town, but unless it’s got a bookstore, it knows it’s not foolin’ a soul.”― Neil Gaiman, American Gods

What is the nature of the human soul? I’ll leave that debate to philosophers and theologians. I do know that I’ve never been in an independent bookstore without a whole lot of heart.

I love bookstores. There were no bookstores in my hometown of Wellsboro when I was growing up. Whenever my family traveled, I would look for a bookstore. I never came out without at least one undiscovered treasure.

When I met my wife, we found out we both shared a love of books. When we moved in together, we found that we had so many books that we decided to open a used bookstore.

We started with only 3,000 used books. That might be a lot for a personal collection, but it didn’t fill all the shelves, even in that first small space we rented, and many genres were not represented.

We soon opened an account with a wholesaler, and added to our offering, responding to what our customers were asking for, and the books that we knew and loved.

That’s one of the many pluses of an independent bookstore, how each one is different. An independent bookstore reflects its booksellers, its customers, and its community.

A local independent store may stock books on local history, books written by local authors, and books that the booksellers have read and have first hand knowledge of.

I love all bookstores, but I especially love independent bookstores. Each one has a personality. Finally, happily, there is now a special day to celebrate independent bookstores, Independent Bookstore Day.

Independent Bookstore Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April. This year, it falls on April 30. The day was started in 2015 by Samantha Schoech, a writer, copywriter, and editor.

Over 400 independent bookstores participated in the first year. This day helps spotlight the contributions of the independent bookstore. Bookstores aren’t just a place to buy books, but a place for the community to come together and share their love of stories. We often feel we are a mix of a meeting place, a library, a Chamber of Commerce, and a 411-hotline.

Yes, bookstores are a place of connection, but it just makes good economic sense to be a patron of your local bookstore. A national, fiscal study showed that, of every $100 spent on a locally-owned business, $68 remains in the local economy. Of every $100 spent at a chain, only $43 remains. Money spent on that company out of Seattle? Very little, if any, will remain in your local economy.

Money spent local, stays local, but there are other reasons to shop in your local bookstore. Independent bookstores are run by book lovers. Several of the booksellers, here at From My Shelf Books & Gifts, read over 100 books last year, that adds up to a lot of personal recommendations.

Booksellers are well-read and knowledgeable of the area. Visiting and want to know the best place to eat, get a beer, or the best way to a local tourist attraction? Chances are that the local bookstore will not only know the best place to get a burger, but also who offers what in the area.

By supporting your local independent bookstore, you also help create local jobs, conserve your tax dollars, help the environment, create more choice, invest in entrepreneurship, and make your community a destination.

The heart of bookselling is still beating. Bookstores are places of connection and community, and Independent Bookstore Day is the perfect day to celebrate. But why wait? Why not visit your local bookstore today?

