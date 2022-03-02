So bone-tingling cold, it hurts my teeth. I don't care. Nothing says summer like an ice-cold beer. Beer is simple. You don't slosh it around. You don't hold it up to the light. There's no need to talk about it. You drink it, and if you feel like it, you drink another. I like beer.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

I appreciate a good homebrew beer, which is why I was happy to read about the homebrewing competition to be held across Pennsylvania this summer. It's expected to be the largest ever held in Pennsylvania with the top three winners from each event going on to compete for the title of best homebrewer in the state. If you have been told you make the best beer, now is the time to demonstrate your skill.

If you've always wanted to brew your own beer, but don't know where to start, there's "Homebrewing for Dummies'' by Marty Nachel. Marty is an award-winning homebrewer, a certified beer judge, and has been a beer evaluator at the Beverage Testing Institute and the Great American Beer Festival. He knows and loves beer, and can take you from a simple first batch to the more advanced procedures.

Having the right equipment for brewing your beer is essential, but the items needed at the beginner level are relatively inexpensive. You really only need three tools: a brewpot, a container in which you ferment the beer (the fermenter), and bottles to package your beer.

It sounds simple, but it can get complicated quickly. The fermenter must be airtight, but be able to vent carbon dioxide. The bottles require a bottle cap, which is going to require a bottle-capping device, and the list of needs begins to grow, but don't panic.

You can set your own level of commitment and pace. Some equipment is required only to produce the more advanced beer styles. Some equipment is for saving time and effort in the process. You'll probably want it if you continue to brew beer, but you may not need it when you begin.

There are four basic building blocks that make beer--barley, hops, yeast, and water. There's a chapter devoted to each of these primary ingredients. There is also a chapter to discuss miscellaneous additives and flavoring that aren't the primary ingredients in beer--such as herbs and spices.

You can now begin to brew your first batch with step-by-step procedures from filling your brewpot to illustrating the options you have to package your brew once it's done fermenting. Bottling beer before it is done fermenting may result in exploding bottles. Make sure to read chapter 13 thoroughly to avoid this nasty mishap.

There's information on kegging your beer if you wish to avoid cleaning, storing, sanitizing, and capping bottles, and of course the fun part of the book--the recipes. There are over a hundred, picked for their popularity, usability, and great taste. There's even information on specialty beers, cider, and mead. Experiment and enjoy.

Homebrewing is a lot like growing your own vegetables, or baking your own bread. There are few things as gratifying as sipping a cold one you brewed yourself, and sharing with friends and family. Beer has been bringing people together since civilization began, and nothing says fellowship like an ice-cold beer, except maybe two…

Back to work tip: When I worked afternoons, I enjoyed going to the bar after work, but time flows faster in a bar. Keep an eye on the time if you have to go to work the next day, or your significant other is waiting for you to get home.