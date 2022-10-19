“The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear…”

H.P. Lovecraft

A quiet, little hamlet that might be set down anywhere in New England, and call itself at home, but located in the rolling hills of north-central Pennsylvania. The man who rented me this house was accommodating enough, but there was something--reptilian about him, for lack of a better word. In fact, he brings to mind the word batrachian (you know, frog-like; no, not bactrian, that’s a two-humped camel). In fact, the whole town seems kind of cold-blooded.

I don’t mean unfriendly, just something not quite human. I mean, it’s a quaint town, and if they did a little creative marketing and were a little more hospitable, I’m sure they’d have a nice tourism industry. But the odd, shambling gait and furtive nature of the residents doesn’t do much for sales, and it makes my skin crawl…

No author makes me more likely to nail shut the cellar door than H.P. Lovecraft. Never heard of him? Howard Phillips Lovecraft was born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1890.

He spent his life in genteel poverty, living on small, dwindling inheritances and earning a pittance for his writing. He mostly wrote short stories, set in his native New England, for the pulp magazines of the ‘20s and ‘30s, especially “Weird Tales.”

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

One of the best known and studied American horror writers of the early 20th century, his influence is still felt 85 years after his death, though his readership was limited in his lifetime.

His reputation has grown over the decades, and he is now commonly regarded as one of the most influential horror writers of the 20th century, exerting widespread and indirect influence, and frequently compared to Edgar Allan Poe in his writing style.

Lovecraft’s works are generally classified as horror, though there are science fiction and fantastical elements making them a sort of weird, cosmic fiction. His better known stories came to form what is now known as the “Cthulhu Mythos,” a series of loosely interconnected tales featuring a pantheon of hideous entities, as well as the famed Necronomicon, a grimoire of magical rites and forbidden lore.

The stories with the creepy atmosphere and the dark, lurking fears, created a mythology that challenged the traditional values of Judeochristian society and made humanity’s role in the universe meaningless.

Lovecraft was an atheist and his purpose in the creation of the Mythos was to act as a background element to his stories, as well as taking advantage of mankind’s greatest fear: fear of the unknown. Much of Lovecraft's work was directly inspired by his nightmares.

The Mythos usually takes place in fictional New England towns and is centered on the Great Old Ones, a fearsome assortment of ancient, powerful deities who plunged to Earth vast eons ago and once ruled the Earth.

They are presently in a death-like slumber, waiting silently beneath sea, sand, and snow. Waiting to be released into the world again. The most well-known of these beings is Cthulhu, who currently lies "dead, but dreaming" in the submerged city of R’lyeh somewhere in the Southeast Pacific Ocean. One day, "when the stars are right," R'lyeh will rise from beneath the sea, and Cthulhu will awaken and wreak havoc on the earth.

The essence of the Mythos is that humanity and our role in the universe is utterly insignificant. Our seeming dominance is illusory. We are powerless and doomed. Mankind’s only blessing is that we do not realize what lies dormant, unknown and lurking between the stars.

As Lovecraft famously begins his short story, "The Call of Cthulhu", "The most merciful thing in the world, I think, is the inability of the human mind to correlate all its contents."

Now and then, individuals can, by accident or carelessness, catch a glimpse of, or even confront, the ancient extraterrestrial entities which the mythology centers around, usually with fatal consequences.

Lovecraft’s protagonists are scholars, investigators, and everyday people who desperately cling to shreds of sanity as their creeping dread transforms into shivering madness.

Because of the limits of the human mind, these deities appear so overwhelming that they can often drive a person insane. They are portrayed as neither good nor evil. These are concepts invented by our species as a way to explain inexplicable intentions and actions.

Lovecraft’s name is now synonymous with horror fiction. He has influenced fiction authors worldwide, and Lovecraftian elements may be found in novels, movies, music, comic books, graphic novels and cartoons. Many modern horror writers — such as Stephen King, Clive Barker, and Neil Gaiman — have cited Lovecraft as one of their primary influences.

Several authors have continued to expand and write in the Mythos, including Robert E. Howard, creator of Conan, and Robert Bloch, author of Psycho.

Ahh, it’s a cold autumn night. A good night to dive into the black sea of infinity that is the Cthulhu Mythos. I’m just going to sink under the covers and enjoy a tale of cosmic horror. What is all that noise downstairs?

The cats must be playing with their toys. No, it sounds like they are coming up the stairs. They sure make a lot of noise for cats. Now they are rattling the door. Must be wanting treats. Oh, that can’t be the cats. This isn’t good. This isn’t good at all……

Comments, questions, what’s your favorite mythos?

I just don’t write about books; I write them. I’m currently working on a novella inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos. Be sure to watch for it, as well as read the first book in the series, Operation Ragnarok.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.