It’s dark and it’s late. The soft glow from my camcorder gives me little comfort. I’ve been here for hours. I should call it a night, but I might not get another chance. The owner is hesitant for me to find evidence of a haunting.

He doesn’t believe that anyone would pay good money to stay in a bed and breakfast that is haunted. He hasn’t experienced the terrifying and life-changing event that can come after contact with the spirit realm.

Professional ghost hunter Rich Newman knows the thrill of brushing up against the unknown, and with a little research, reading, and patience, you can too. In his book, Ghost Hunting for Beginners, he shares proven scientific methods, low-tech approaches, and the latest technology used by the professionals.

What are ghosts? Every culture, every religion, every country has these spectral entities. Are these once-living human beings lingering upon the earth, or are they just memories recorded upon the fabric of space and time that some can see and others cannot?

Whatever they may be, a basic tenant of ghost hunting is that we don’t need to fear ghosts, and that we can scientifically research them.You’ll learn what ghosts are, why hauntings occur, the different types of supernatural phenomena, and the importance of conducting responsible investigations.

The book is interspersed with true accounts of historic cases—such as the Bell Witch poltergeist. There are also helpful hints, tips, and the seasoned insights that come with over a decade of fieldwork.

The lone individual can become a ghost hunter, but it is much more effective and fun when investigations are worked as a team. Deciding whom to take along on your ghostly adventures might be one of the most important decisions. Trust is implicit. If a team member tells of a full-bodied apparition appearing, there should be no doubt that it is true.

I opt to keep my team small. There’s less chance to contaminate the audio/video footage, and I can keep track of everyone. I have one male and one female, because certain entities have an easier time responding to a certain gender, and it’s crucial to be able to try different approaches.

If you wish to create a larger network, there’s information on the various types of paranormal groups, as well as advice for interacting with ghosts, how to gather and examine evidence, and how to document your investigation. Newman’s book also gives good advice as to what NOT to do when seeking spirits.

Rich Newman has been investigating the paranormal for more than twenty years and is the founder of Paranormal Inc. Paranormal Inc. is a group that investigates all aspects of the paranormal, specializing in fact-based (not faith-based or psi-based) techniques.

Paranormal Inc. does not charge for investigations and always shares the findings with their clients. They may be contacted via email at info@paranormalincorporated.com.

I check my watch, and scan the darkness. The owner hopes the report comes back negative, but a true paranormal researcher is always a little skeptical. That rattle? Just the icemaker in the kitchen. The soft ticking? The sound the heater makes, before it kicks on.

A smell of lilac drifting through the air? I have no idea. It wasn’t there a minute ago. The team never wears scents to an investigation. There, in the back corner! Is that a woman in a hoop skirt? Swiftly I bring up the camera, but the display is dark. Damn batteries…

Normal? Or Paranormal? Comment and let me know

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.