The nighttime sky is truly a wonder to behold, and for a young boy just starting a lifetime of discovery, my dad’s old binoculars were all I needed.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

When you read about the latest discovery with the Hubble space telescope, you might think that the only things worth looking at are with the biggest, best, and most expensive equipment, but it simply isn’t true.

If you are just getting interested in astronomy, you might want to consider Binocular Stargazing by Mike D. Reynolds.

Why start with binoculars?

1. A pair of binoculars of reasonable quality can be bought for under $100; a telescope of reasonable quality can cost twice as much or more.

2. Binoculars are easier to learn to use than a telescope.

3. Objects are easier to find with a standard pair of binoculars than with a telescope. Standard binoculars allow a novice to begin to learn the night sky and navigate from object to object.

4. If you decide that astronomy is not for you, you can always use the binoculars for other things.

5. Two eyes are simply better than one.

Many amateur astronomers keep a pair of binoculars when out observing. Binoculars can be useful for first examining a part of the sky before an object is located. And when that occasional fireball appears, a pair of binoculars is useful for examining the smoke trail, or train, often left behind—and if you are quick enough, the meteor itself.

Most of us have looked up at the night sky and seen what is commonly called a falling or shooting star. These momentary streaks occur when meteors, objects ranging from the size of dust particles to fist-size masses, enter the earth’s atmosphere and are heated to incandescence. Few of these objects survive their encounter with our atmosphere.

What we see on earth is a streak of light that lasts about a half second on average—generally speaking, the larger the material that enters the atmosphere, the brighter the meteor.

Brighter meteors will occasionally leave a smoke trail in their path lasting a few seconds; trails produced by very bright meteors, referred to as fireballs, may last minutes. Fireballs that appear to break up, or produce sound, are called bolides.

One of the most prolific meteor showers (known as the Perseids) occurs in August. The Perseids are so called because the point they appear to come from lies in the constellation Perseus.

Meteor showers occur when Earth moves through a meteor stream. The stream in this case is called the Perseid cloud and it stretches along the orbit of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The shower is visible from mid-July each year, with the greatest activity between August 8 and 14.

During the peak, the rate of meteors reaches 60 or more per hour. To experience the shower in its fullness, one should observe in the dark of a clear moonless night, from a point far outside any large cities, where stars are not dimmed by light pollution—such as Cherry Springs* State Park.

If you are looking for a good introduction to the wonderful world of meteors and meteorite collecting, check out Falling Stars: A Guide to Meteors & Meteorites by Mike D. Reynolds. There are a number of good books out there on this subject, but this one is a handy quick reference guide for novices and those interested in learning about the origins of these interesting pieces of rock from space.

It gives a brief overview of meteors and comets, descriptions of major meteor showers, major impact craters, and famous meteorite falls, as well as a breakdown of the various types of meteorites.

Backyard astronomy can be easy and fun. I’m going to make myself a big bowl of popcorn, drag my Barcalounger into the backyard, and catch a FREE midnight show.

*Cherry Springs is not a delicious soft drink, but a certified gold-star Dark Sky Park and a great place to observe the night sky. My book, The Totally Ninja Raccoons Meet the Little Green Men, is set there.

