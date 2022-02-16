Ahhh, February, the longest short month of the year. The groundhog has declared more winter, I still have to pay full rent for only twenty eight days, and the final episode of football has been played. At least I can catch up on my reading.

Football may be over until the fall, but I can still read about it. I decided to read about Ernie Davis. My wife's uncle graduated high school with him, and it's about time I learned more about the first African American to win the Heisman trophy.

Few players have shown more heart or determination than Ernie Davis. Davis was born December, 14th, 1939, in New Salem, Pennsylvania. His parents separated shortly after his birth, and his father was soon killed in an accident. He grew up in poverty in Uniontown, a coal-mining town fifty miles south of Pittsburgh, where his caring grandparent raised him.

At 12, Davis moved with his mother and stepfather to Elmira, New York. He went on to become Elmira's favorite son, both as an outstanding athlete and as a respected and well-loved citizen. Ernie's talent bloomed, and the honors came early and often. He led Elmira Free Academy to a fifty-two game winning streak in basketball and as a Syracuse sophomore, helped the Orangemen gain their only national football championship.

As a senior in 1961, he became the first African American to win the Heisman trophy and was the number one pick in the 1962 NFL draft, and then suddenly, he was gone. He was diagnosed with leukemia in the summer before his rookie season. He never played in the NFL, and succumbed to the disease less than a year later. Though Ernie never played a game for the Cleveland Browns, they retired his number 45, worn only in practice.

Davis was easily recognized as a great athlete, but his high school coach, Marty Harrigan, summed up what many felt for Ernie Davis when he said, "Everyone knew Ernie's athletic greatness, but few realized what a great human he was. His concern for his fellow man, and his affection for children, was sincere."

I think this is what moved me the most when I read "The Express, the Ernie Davis Story" by Robert C. Gallagher. There are lots of talented, professional athletes today, and many of them are more than willing to tell you just how gifted they are, but the media exposure never seemed to change Ernie. "Ernie was the same kid at the end as he was at the start," said Jim Flynn, his high school basketball coach.

Ernie believed his was fortunate to be so gifted and never took his ability for granted. He worked hard both on the field and in the classroom. "Ernie was always the first one on the practice field and the last to leave. Many athletes, assured of a college scholarship, would have coasted in class, but Ernie worked hard when it wasn't popular to get good grades. The teachers loved him. He would never excuse himself from work and say he had too many outside activities." Ernie intended to play professional football, but he knew that career expectancy in the NFL was only for a few seasons. so he wanted to be prepared for another career when he retired from football. He believed that education would lead to social and economic success.

Syracuse University experienced its greatest football success during Ernie's career. The Orangemen became the national champions and winners of the Cotton Bowl. Four days before the game, Ernie pulled a hamstring while practicing place kicks. It was doubtful right up until game time whether he could play. Before leaving the game in the fourth quarter, he scored two touchdowns, including a then Bowl-record pass play, scored twice on two-point conversions, and intercepted a pass that led to Syracuse's final touchdown.

He was voted the games Most Valuable Player. Davis was to have received his MVP award at the awards banquet that night. But when bowl officials said that only white players were invited to the dinner and that Davis would have to leave after picking up his trophy, the Syracuse team refused to attend.

It was Ernie's performance against the University of Pittsburgh that same year which inspired the nickname, "The Elmira Express." Elmira Star-Gazette sports writer Al Mallette coined the phrase. Penn State Coach, Joe Paterno, has this to say about Ernie Davis: "He's the kind of runner you hate to coach against; you can't instruct a boy to tackle a man if he can't catch him."

It was December 1961 when Ernie won the Heisman trophy. Winning the Heisman is a significant accomplishment regardless of the year or the player, but it was a significant racial breakthrough at a time when segregation was just beginning to become a social issue.

Today, Black players often win the award, and it might be hard for his contemporaries to appreciate his achievement. When he was in New York City to receive the Heisman, Davis was treated with media coverage usually reserved for national heroes. President John Kennedy was in the city at the time, and asked to see Ernie, a visit that thrilled him. "Imagine," Davis said, "a president wanting to shake hands with me."

Ernie was the number one pick for the 1962 National Football League following the draft following his senior year. The then named Washington Redskins had the initial selection, but soon traded him to the Cleveland Browns, who signed him to a three-year no-cut trade $65,000 contract with a $15,000 signing bonus, a new record for a rookie.

The next summer while training for the upcoming All-Star game, Ernie awoke with swelling in his neck. A trainer sent him to the hospital, and doctors soon discovered he had leukemia. At the time, Ernie and the public were told only that he had a "blood disorder." He wasn't told it was leukemia until October, after he had been in and out of the hospital. "Either you fight or you give up, " Davis said in remembering how he felt when told the news.

The disease went into remission, and Davis kept planning on pro football. He practiced with the Browns. Coach Paul Brown, heeding the advice of medical professionals who warned him of the risks, did not play Davis.

The next spring, Davis noticed more swelling and entered the hospital again. Two days later, on May 18, he died in his sleep. In Elmira, more than 10,000 citizens passed the neighborhood house on May 21 where Ernie lay in state. Flags in the city were flown at half-mast. He was buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, also the burial place of Mark Twain.

