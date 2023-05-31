I’m a perpetual Peter Pan. I really don’t see the point of growing up. I mean, there’s no future in it, just like work. If you do a good job, the boss expects a good job all the time. The reward for a job well done seems to be more work. In my fifties I am expected to have a career and a retirement plan. My retirement plan is to win the lottery. I think I need a new plan.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Hmmm, maybe that’s why I write children’s books. I think the best authors never really do grow up, or maybe it’s that they still remember what childhood was like. One of my favorite authors, Carl Hiaasen, is one of those writers.

Hiaasen is known for his manic, eccentric tales of crime and political corruption, with strong environmental themes, set in Florida. Hiaasen has two children's books that I highly recommend, "Hoot," winner of a Newbery Honor award, and "Flush." (He’s written others, but these are my favorites.)

These two books offer young readers daring adventures, humor, and an opportunity to sort out what’s right and wrong. There are bullies, the frustration of growing up, and a “kids can do it” message. Hiaasen’s good guys are resourceful, brave, and not afraid to do the right thing, yet they contain enough human flaws to make them believable and endearing.

His bad guys are villainous, greedy, and not always the sharpest knives in the drawer. Each is the villain that you can’t wait for the moment his bad deeds catch up with him and bite him on his assets. “Sigh, if only it were that easy in the real world.”

Hiaasen shows the complexity of exposing environmental concerns, greed, and corruption within the letter of the law. Yet, sometimes it takes more than paperwork. It can take bold action and strong spirit to bring an injustice to the public eye. Both books show simple, yet creative methods that the main characters develop without wanton destruction of property, or putting people in needless danger.

These books carry us along with pleasing suspense and a steady pace. The author provides neat encapsulations of each character's motivations that are often missing from adult fiction. While it might be missing the extreme characters and profanity of his adult novels, “Hoot” and “Flush” still reflect Hiaasen's usual indignation over the rape of his native Florida.

Hiaasen’s appealing characters, ones who may very well inspire young readers to question authority when necessary and act to protect the environment, should appeal to kids of all ages. Maybe you don’t need to grow up to make a difference….

I just don’t write about books, I write them. Visit my website and turn the child in your life into a reading ninja.

