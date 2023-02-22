I was born into a family of farmers and factory workers. I’m called the blue-collared bookseller for a reason, and I approach bookselling with the same hard working ethic as I do everything.

The author I’m going to write about this week has that same blue-collar background and she’s been plugging away for years, but I just discovered her in the past two years, and that woman is Colleen Hoover.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Colleen Hoover is an American author who writes novels in the romance and young adult genres. Her best known book, It Ends with Us , came out in 2016, but she started writing in 2011 at the age of thirty two. Her books are full of twists and turns and often involve inspiration from her days in social work.

She never had the intention to be published. She was inspired by a song lyric, “decide what to be and go be it”, from an Avett Brothers song. She ended up self-publishing the book, Slammed, as a Christmas gift to her mother.

A follow-up Point of Retreat was soon published. A book blogger reviewed her book Slammed and her sales started to take off. Her books were picked up by Atria Books and she was able to quit her low paying social work job to become a full time writer. She’s sold over 20 million books, that’s more than most bestselling authors.

Colleen hasn’t forgotten her roots. Booksellers talk to other booksellers, and the consensus is that Colleen loves the people that have helped her get to where she is today. She especially loves meeting her fans.

I’ve talked to event creators who have told me that Colleen will stay for hours at an event talking and signing books for everyone who comes. I’ve been to some events where authors can be elitist, even if their roots are rough, not Colleen though.

I read plenty of children’s books and several young adult books. I do my best to read across different styles and genres, but I have my favorites, and I don’t read much romance, but I love what Colleen has done for the world of reading and storytelling.

I’m calling it the Hoover Effect. Reading can be hard in this world of distraction. I’ve talked to several women who want to get back into reading, and Colleen Hoover’s books have been the driving force.

Many of her books involve emotionally intense situations. There are some abusive relationships and sexual assault, but if you want something less intense, try her Maybe Someday for the younger crowd, or the Slammed series.

One of the women I work with at From My Shelf Books in Wellsboro binged all her books in two weeks. She suggests that the best place to start with Colleen Hoover is her stand alone book, Verity.

Hoover has been on several bestseller lists since her debut, but I didn’t have people asking for her until the last couple years. Her popularity exploded with exposure on TikTok and other social media platforms.

If you’ve been looking into getting back into reading, pick up a Colleen Hoover book. If you’ve been thinking about changing careers, remember, decide what to be and go be it…

Love Hoover? Or Love to hate her? Comment and let me know!

Did you know the Blue-Collared Bookseller just doesn’t write about books, but writes them too? Check out The Totally Ninja Raccoons and give the children in your life the love of reading.

