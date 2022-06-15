Another horn here, just a bit more shading there, and can’t forget the smoke. It’s just not a dragon without a wispy tendril of smoke. Done! Is it time yet??? Just a few minutes more and it will be my turn. I hope Capyboppy is there. I haven’t read that one yet. It’s always checked out, but I can read Chester the Worldly Pig again…

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

I grew up in rural Pennsylvania, and my little school didn’t have a library, but we did have weekly visits from the bookmobile. I always looked forward to the little green and white van crammed with books, and one of my favorite authors was Bill Peet.

Bill Peet was a doodling, daydreaming boy. He was born in Grandview, Indiana, a very small town on the banks of the Ohio River. He did all the things a boy in a small town was expected to do. He chased frogs and jumped in haystacks. He ran through fields, played in the woods, suffered through class, and dreamed of the future.

Drawing was the perfect indoor hobby during cold Indiana winters, but life was much too serious during the Great Depression to be dreaming of an art career. So Bill signed up for algebra, history, Latin, and physical education, and failed everything but physical education. It was a dreary time for him, until the day he ran into a boy he’d known in grade school. He encouraged Bill to take art classes.

“I got some credits in art,” he said, “and I can hardly draw at all. But you’re really good, Bill. Art would be a breeze for you.”

Bill dropped some academic courses and added some art classes, earned his credits, learned a little math and English, and was awarded a scholarship to the John Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis. His dream of making art a career suddenly seemed more realistic.

Bill loved art school, and won several cash prizes for paintings, but it wasn’t a regular income. One day a friend handed him a brochure from the Walt Disney Studios. They needed artists. Though he wasn’t interested in cartooning, it wasn’t a time to be choosy.

He was given a one-month trial period, and even though he was warned about leaving the buttons off Mickey’s pants, he ended up working on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Bill went on to work on several Disney classics including Pinocchio and Fantasia. He advanced to a full-fledged story man on Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland, and even wrote the screenplay for The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

While still at Disney studios, Bill Peet had his first children’s book published, Hubert’s Hair-Raising Adventure, about a much-too-proud lion. Soon he had five books in print, and Peet decided that after one last project for Disney, he would make his break and devote all his time to writing and illustrating children’s books. The Jungle Book was his last film.

Kipling’s story, with such a wealth of characters to develop, led to many exciting animation possibilities. There was Baloo, the playful bear; Kaa, the sly python; and the scheming Bengal Tiger, Shere Khan. But when it came to selecting voices for the characters, Walt Disney glowered and fumed and demanded another actor, and Bill Peet finally left Disney studios.

Bill went on to create over thirty children’s books that continue to be valued by teachers, parents, and librarians, because they are loved by children. At last his childhood ambition was realized. These books made reading fun for me, and fostered a love of reading that continues with me today.

My love of books has grown beyond my expectations, leading me to become a bookseller and an author, and I definitely credit my early excitement to Bill Peet.

Doodling? Or Daydreaming? Let the Blue-Collar Bookseller know!

