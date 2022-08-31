Pennsylvania translates to Penn's Woods, and what — or who? — is in the woods? Bigfoot!

Children love Bigfoot. It's one reason I put him in my children's book, "The Totally Ninja Raccoons Meet Bigfoot.” Children love the idea of something wild and undiscovered running around the woods who doesn't have to go to school or brush his teeth.

Did you know that, according to the Travel Channel, Pennsylvania was No. 3 in Bigfoot sightings? The first two are no surprise, with Washington state being No. 1, and California being No. 2. My speculation is that Pennsylvania is actually higher.

Now, if you ask someone from Pennsylvania if they have seen Bigfoot, well, we aren't likely to tell you. We also have different regional names for Bigfoot. My grandfather used to call him, "The Old Man of the Woods" and another Pennsylvania term is "The Hide Behind." So, if you are asking, you might want to be more specific.

If you want to know more about the big, hairy creature running around the state, then I suggest checking out "Bigfoot in Pennsylvania" by Timothy Renner. The terms “Bigfoot” and “Sasquatch” have only been in our popular vocabulary since the late 1950s, but people have been seeing large, bipedal, hairy creatures for as long as we’ve been keeping records.

These “monsters” appear by many names. Old newspaper articles call them “wild men,” “gorillas,” “hairy giants,” “ape-men,” and “spooks.” The reports describe large, hairy, man-like creatures crying out with unearthly, eerie howls and leaving strange footprints.

Since Timothy Renner collects newspaper reports from the 1830s through the 1920s, the articles in this book show that Bigfoot is not new, nor is it a phenomenon confined to the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

Bigfoot has been roaming Pennsylvania for as long as anyone can remember. The book has strange tales of wild-women abducting children, wild-men slaughtering livestock, and giant gorillas roaming the hills of Pennsylvania.

Read about huge, bare footprints found in the snow, hairy ape-men attacking humans, and weird beings creeping across farm, field, and forest. Me? I love the idea of Bigfoot. He gets to camp out every day, and he doesn’t have to punch a timeclock.

Big on Bigfoot, or just a big hoax? Comment and let me know.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

