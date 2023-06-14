About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... —Kevin Coolidge

I played the lottery last night. The bad news is that I didn’t win…the good news is that I won’t be hearing from relatives and friends I didn’t know I had. Still, it’s unfortunate. I so wanted to use my wealth to abolish hunger by breeding better bacon.

Using genetic engineering, I planned on improving “the other white meat” and not only fulfilling Earth’s growing protein requirements, but ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity for all.

Someone beat me to it. The most common American swine breeds were the Yorkshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, Chester White, and Spotted, but companies specializing in swine genetics have merged the best of the top breeds to create hybrid pigs.

These “super pigs” are less prone to disease, produce more piglets per litter, are leaner, and result in a more consistent product. All to produce the world’s most perfect meat…bacon!

Americans consume more than 1.7 billion pounds of bacon a year, and bacon sales are rising as a result of added flavors—such as maple or jalapeno. America’s addiction is growing more intense.

Just check out the increased use of bacon to accompany other foods. You probably had bacon this week. Maybe you’re eating bacon right now. After all, fifty-three percent of households report having bacon on hand at all times.

But the increase in sales is attributed more to restaurants. Sixty-two percent of restaurants now have bacon on the menu, and not just for breakfast. Bacon is on sandwiches, pizzas, and salads. Bacon is available at your favorite greasy spoon and in the best four star establishments. Bacon: it’s more than a meat; it’s a flavor.

It’s also become a part of pop culture. Bacon gumballs, bacon bandages, bacon wallets, gummy bacon, even canned bacon. You can purchase specialty bacon, find countless recipes that feature bacon, enjoy bacon scented candles, and find countless people who are not afraid to express their undying passion for cured pork belly.

I love the seductive taste of bacon. The delightful smell tantalizes me as it is sizzling, but I admit to taking bacon for granted. After all, humans have been consuming pork for thousands of years.

Pigs even accompanied Columbus to the New World, but the power of pork has a long history. From the early domestication by the Chinese to the genetically modified porkers rolling out the large-scale farms in Iowa, pigs and their meat have been with us hundreds of years.

It’s salty, smoky, and sweet, and it makes everything better. There’s a bacon renaissance sweeping the country and you can join the movement or get out of the way. In her book, Bacon: A Love Story, popular blogger Heather Lauer serves us a tasty dish of fun facts. She explores how bacon finds its way to your skillet and what to do with it when it gets there.

Everyone seems to be talking about bacon these days: from specialty bacon raised on acorns, and hickory smoked on site from the best little farms in Kentucky, to the high profile chefs who incorporate this meat candy into their menus in innovative ways—including bacon bloody Marys and bacon brownies.

Yes, bacon has evolved way beyond the initial role of food preservation. Why? Theories abound, but it’s obvious. Bacon is the best meat ever…

Crispy? Or Chewy? Comment and let me know!

