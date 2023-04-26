“It was dangerous lunacy, but it was also the kind of thing a real connoisseur of edgework could make an argument for.” Hunter S. Thompson

“It’s a man’s world”, but I disagree. Day by day, our nation becomes more a mother’s world — safe and secure, a world more comfortable and soft around the edges, and with fewer outlets for risk. Gone is the vast, wild country. It has been replaced by shopping malls, bans on dodge ball, and government intrusion, a Nanny State.

There’s an instinctive desire for freedom and adventure. People take risks. They risk money. They risk reputation. They may even risk their very lives. All for many reasons, sometimes for no apparent reason — are such people acting illogically? According to William Gurstelle, author of "Absinthe & Flamethrowers: Projects and Ruminations on the Art of Living Dangerously," the answer is no.

About the Blue Collar Bookseller review I've always approached bookselling with a hands-on, practical approach. I believe that reading is for everyone, from doctors to teachers to those who sweat beneath the midnight sun. You just need the right book, but that book isn't always a literary classic. This column is for you. The ones who break your body and hurt your hands, and love a good story. Sometimes, you just need to relax and take that trip in your head, because you know your vacation days are already spoken for... --Kevin Coolidge

Taking risks proves your mettle, increases your confidence, and creates self-reliance. A person who does not take risks is unlikely to make it to the top. It is true that many thrill-seeking personalities, however, have shorter-than-average life spans. Can you learn to live taking risks, without falling off the edge? Certainly there is a middle ground, the art of living dangerously.

William defines artfully-dangerous activities as: 1. Having a short learning curve, meaning no long-term or expensive training; 2. Human focused, meaning no complex machines (no parachutes, and no aqualungs); 3. Inexpensive, as high cost can take away the human component; and 4. Involves reasonable risk, since a little danger adds spice but too much danger makes your HMO even harder to deal with.

Before I continue this column, here’s the first of several warnings required by the lawyers, my editor, and your mother. Many of the activities and projects in this book include an element of risk that simply cannot be avoided.

Consider yourself warned. If you do not agree, please skip to another article. If you do read the rest of the column, it is essential to understand that you and you alone are responsible for your choice to live dangerously.

Scared? Should you read on? I’d tell you to plunge in, but it truly depends on your tolerance for risk. Gurstelle is the author of several do-it-yourself books, and he emphasizes safety. The projects are well thought-out, well-engineered and engaging, but an element of risk remains.

These projects, however, aren't for everyone, but even if you decide against participating, the read will do you good. After all, you never know when you might need to know how to make black powder, rockets, fuses, and your very own flamethrower.

I encourage you to check your local fire codes. Your mom called and said you can't grill without burning the chicken, and you want to build a flamethrower???

In addition to projects, several dangerous practices are described — such as drinking absinthe, driving fast, and eating fugu, or Japanese blowfish. Remember that self-portrait by Van Gogh from that 8 a.m. Art Appreciation class in college? The one where he sliced off his ear in a fit of rage?

Van Gogh was a clinically depressed, social outcast who drank a whole lot of absinthe. The author also includes information on knife throwing, bullwhips, and Bhut Jolokia, a pepper so hot it makes your typical habanero look like a bell pepper.

Should you never smoke, gamble, speed, or drink, or is it acceptable as long as your pursuits don't bother anyone else? "Living dangerously is an art, a learnable and improvable skill that, when done well, enhances life without cutting it short," writes Gurstelle. Perhaps danger is a rite of passage. Many great scientists, politicians, writers, and inventors were skilled at living dangerously.

It's becoming harder to legally make and do interesting things. There's too much fear of terrorism, too much fear of litigation, too much fear of fear. Curiosity is a powerful need that only gets satisfied at a price.

The more curious a person is, the more they are willing to pay that price. The edge, there’s really no way to map it, because the only people who know where it is are the ones who have gone over…

Dancing with the Green Fairy? Or Pyrotechnic fun? Comment and let me know!

