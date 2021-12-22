"Pardon my husband, he was raised by wolves." It's something my wife sometimes uses when she's frustrated with me. I love wolves! Wolves are caring, playful, and devoted to family. So, I'm good with that.

What she means, though, is that sometimes my wording is what I call direct, but she calls blunt. Hey, when product is falling off the line, or the production schedule is off, there's no time to be a coydog.

Still, that doesn't mean that because I have tough hands and loud mouth, that I can't have a tender heart and sing carols. OK, maybe singing isn't the word I'm looking for, but speaking of the holiday season, the legend of the Poinsettia is one of my favorite stories...

The Christmas tree, holly, mistletoe--each of these plants has a story that's intertwined with the holiday season. Each is an ancient tradition connected with Christmas, but each plant and legend is European in origin.

Only one Christmas plant tradition originates in the Americas, the poinsettia. What led this beautiful, tropical flower to its place in Christmas? The legend of the poinsettia begins in Mexico.

Many years ago, a young girl named Maria anxiously awaited the Christmas season. She lived in a small village and was very poor, but still looked forward to the festivities at the local church.

It was a time of joy, and a time to honor the birth of Christ. The church would display a beautiful manger that would draw crowds from miles away, and people would bring expensive gifts and place them in the soft hay around the manger. This saddened Maria, for she had no money to buy a gift for the baby Jesus.

On Christmas Eve, Maria and her brother walked to church. She desperately wished for a gift to bring. A soft, glowing light shone from the darkness and an angel appeared. The children were afraid, but the angel comforted them, and instructed them to pick some of the weeds growing by the road. This would be their gift to the baby Jesus.

As the children placed the weeds by the manger, many of the villages stared and laughed, and Maria was embarrassed. Suddenly, the dull, green leaves turned a brilliant shade of red and the church grew silent as they watched the green plants bloom into the crimson flowers we now call poinsettias.

This lovely Mexican flower is known by many names in Mexico: flore de la Nochebuena (flower of the holy night), flor de fuego (fire flower), or the flor de Navidad (Christmas flower). A graceful retelling of this legend is told and beautifully illustrated by Tomie dePaola in The Legend of the Poinsettia.

Joel Robert Poinsett, the first United States ambassador to Mexico, introduced poinsettias to the United States in 1825. He was an amateur botanist, and had some plants sent to his home in Greenville, South Carolina. After growing them in his own greenhouse, he began to send them to fellow horticulturists.

The poinsettia is an interesting plant. What appears to be the red flower petal is actually a petal-like leaf that turns red in response to the longer nights of November and December. The actual flower is the yellow star-like cluster at the center.

This cluster is sometimes said to represent the star of Bethlehem. Now, giving the flower of the holy night has become a custom and a reminder that even the most humble gift, if given in love, will be cherished.

Back to work tip: It's the time for company Christmas parties both onsite and offsite. If you have one in the breakroom, remember you might get sleepy if you eat too much. If you attend one off site, have a ride home if there is alcohol. Be safe and have a Merry Christmas.