As seasonal snowflakes begin to fall and presents start piling up under the tree, perhaps a few Lycoming County book-lovers share my annual December tradition of re-reading Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Here are 12 other Yuletide activities for fans of that tender-hearted tale who, perhaps like young Oliver Twist, would like to have some more, please. If that describes you, consider unwrapping one of these Dickensian suggestions as a supplement to your reading pleasure … at this festive season of the year!

SCROOGE, a.k.a. A CHRISTMAS CAROL (movie, 1951)

Many fans feel this black-and-white classic is the single best film version. Now exactly 70 years of age, it is creaky in spots; but the acting is sensational—especially Alastair Sim, who makes a miracle out of Scrooge’s transformation. Plus, the script adds a twist with the old codger’s sister that explains why he resents both his nephew and the idea of marriage.

THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST (musical CD, 1996)

Found under various titles—A Dickens’ Christmas, The Spirit of Christmas Past and/or Inside Fezziwig’s—Ed Sweeney’s captivating collection of carols is performed on such Victorian-era instruments as banjo, dulcimer, fiddle, spoons, oboe, and concertina. It offers several familiar faves, along with lesser-known titles like “Sussex Carol,” “Gloucestershire Wassail,” “Bring a Torch,” “Planxty Irwin,” and “Sir Roger de Coverley” (which is specifically named in the novel).

Though the physical CD is tough to find (and at a gouging price Scrooge himself might have charged!), various music services carry this album—including YouTube.

MR. TIMOTHY (novel, 2003)

Quite a few fictional sequels and prequels to Carol have been attempted— such as, for example, the Lovett and Lafaye books listed below! Along with those two titles, Louis Bayard’s story of the adult Tim Cratchit is a real dandy. It’s a slam-bang action-mystery, with an enchanting portrait of the very aged Scrooge and one truly Dickensian character (Colin the Melodious).

THE ANNOTATED CHRISTMAS CAROL (book, 2004)

Carefully compiled by Dickens scholar Michael Patrick Hearn, this beautiful and majestic volume is a perfect gift for the Carol-lover on your holiday shopping list.

Running alongside the complete text of Dickens’s novel are copious footnotes, drawings, essays, and photos offering all the explanatory background you could want on every detail in this story.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (audio CD, 2006)

At the height of his fame as Star Trek’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the beloved British actor Patrick Stewart did Christmas Carol as a one-man show in Britain and on Broadway—playing 30 different characters! This glorious CD of his dynamite reading remains my favorite among countless audio versions (Ronald Colman, Lionel Barrymore, Basil Rathbone, Alec Guinness, Jonathan Winters, Tim Curry—and many others).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (graphic novel, 2008)

This is a handsome and vigorous comic-style adaptation by Sean Michael Wilson—a fine intro for reluctant young readers, especially as it preserves so much of Dickens’s original text.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (animated movie, 2009)

Dickens’s great-great-grandson Gerald often does one-man performances of Carol around the country (he’ll be in Lewisburg Dec. 7—more info below!). Attending one of these a few years ago, I asked Mr. Dickens which movie he preferred—and was thrilled when the actor tapped this terrific Jim Carrey version directed by stop-motion-pioneer Robert Zemeckis (Polar Express, Forrest Gump, Back to the Future).

Though it gets carried away in one action scene, Zemeckis’s screenplay is incredibly attentive to the text, including several items often left out in other adaptations. Carrey is marvelous, tamping down his usual clownish antics; he also plays all three ghosts. Speaking of which: Gerald Dickens told me he thought his forbear would like this version … because it was so frightening!

THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF EBENEZER SCROOGE (novel, 2016)

Penned by Lewis Carroll scholar Charlie Lovett, this story of Scrooge in later life is the best of many adjunct Carol novels; here, the joyously reformed old man works again with all three Christmas spirits to redeem several friends who’ve lost their way. Fans of Dickens’s original will find much to relish here, as Lovett pays tribute to his source on nearly every page … yet he has somehow also crafted his own very original story!

MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL (novel, 2017)

Samantha Silva’s engaging saga of the author penning his masterpiece takes extraordinary liberties with the facts, yet gets away with it by crafting its own very palpable Victorian milieu.

A lovely twist ending was ruined for me by some online blurbs; so avoid those and let this charmer do its own work. Likewise enjoyable is Patricia K. Davis’s fictionalized account, A Midnight Carol: A Novel of How Charles Dickens Saved Christmas (1999).

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (movie, 2017)

Downton Abbey’s dashing Dan Stevens plays Dickens in this recent biopic about the author’s struggle to complete his book in a mere six weeks leading up to Christmas in 1843. Script-writer Susan Coyne covers several aspects of the writer’s personal life, while various characters from the book come to life and argue with him about his plot. Co-starring the late, great Christopher Plummer as Scrooge.

MISS MARLEY (novel, 2018)

Swift, heartfelt and lovely little prequel about the life of Ebenezer Scrooge’s late business partner, Mr. Jacob Marley … and Jake’s waif-like younger sister, Clara. Marvelous evocation of Victorian-era London, with a terrific back-story on Marley’s childhood as an orphan with Clara—and how he finally came to be the ghastly and miserable ghost who still had enough heart to reach out to his old friend Scrooge … before it is too late for him too.

GERALD CHARLES DICKENS at COUNTRY CUPBOARD (live performance, 2021)

One-man shows of Christmas Carol originated with the author himself, who often performed the entire story in a series of readings throughout Britain and the United States. Now the writer’s great-great-grandson, Gerald, re-creates these famously energetic performances on yearly international tours.

As he has several times in the past, Dickens stops this year at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg, slated for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. Tickets are still available, and can be purchased to include a buffet meal, or for the performance alone. Visit countrycupboardinc.com.

Plenty of picks to choose from here; and I say, God bless them—every one!