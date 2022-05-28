One critic's opinion: Review of Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is the last real movie star. He’s defied the trend of stars be subsumed by brands. This weird, problematic, little man is the only person still capable of opening a movie, and it being an event for no other reason than that he’s in it.

During a panel at the Cannes Film Festival Cruise was asked why — at the age of 59 — he takes part in death-defying stunts.

Cruise’s response, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?’”

Cruise understands that his appeal is his willingness to place action films in tangible reality by putting himself in danger. For these movies to work, there must be an element of real danger. It allows the audience to connect with what is happening onscreen and “buy-in” to the idea that what they’re watching is real.

The only other actors that compare to his physical commitment are Buster Keaton and Jackie Chan.

Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that fully understands this commitment to making sure that what the viewer is seeing was captured in-camera and not created in post-production with CGI.

Cruise is back in this decades-in-the-making sequel as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. A hotshot pilot that’s continued his insubordinate ways in the intervening decades since we last laid eyes upon him in the originals well-shot, but rather dull blast of Kenny Rogers and homoerotic volleyball.

This movie opens with old Maverick getting himself canned once more for disobeying direct orders from his superior. Thankfully though his old wingman Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky (Val Kilmer, whose presence is mostly felt through text) has risen to the rank of admiral and has just the job to keep Maverick in the air. He’s going back to the Top Gun academy to teach the “best of the best” fighter pilots how to fly an impossible mission into some anonymous country and blow up some uranium enrichment sight nestled between two mountains.

And honestly, who would be a better teacher then Tom Cruise when it comes to the completion of impossible missions?

The pilots he must train for this mission include Miles Teller as Bradley “Roster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s wingman from the original ‘Goose’ (Anthony Edwards), who has some unresolved issues with Maverick for some pretty apparent reasons if you’re familiar with the original movie. It must be pointed out that Bradley Bradshaw is a name so ridiculously alliterative that it’d make Stan Lee’s head spin.

The crew also features Glenn Powell as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin, an extremely cocky pilot who butts heads with the more reserved Rooster. There relationship mirrors that of Cruise and Kilmer’s in the original film.

You also have Monica Barbaro as Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace, Lewis Pullman as Robert ‘Bob’ Floyd, and Jay Ellis as Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch rounding out the squad of fighter pilots. The group is a fine enough collection of archetypes. The cast has an easy chemistry with each other that sells the paper-thin characters more then it probably should as these 30-somethings listen to some dad rock hits from 40 years ago. It’s really about how they play off Cruise’s (as he and the audience is constantly reminded) relic of past wars and former glory though, and that doesn't disappoint.

Cruise can command a screen like no other performer. The man controls a close-up and any small articulation oozes charisma making him immediately the most watchable part of whatever he’s in. He’s also the only performer that can do it while riding a motorcycle going 100 mph. This is not new information to anyone who’s watched a movie in the last 40 years.

If there’s one foible with the movie, it’s Jennifer Connelly’s Penny. She’s an empty love interest. Connelly deserves better and is a far more interesting performer then to just kind-of be there.

Director Joseph Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda have, aside from digitally inserted film grain, produced a stunning looking picture. The aerial photography is incredible. The flight sequences create a rare sense of awe in a movie. The film evokes the original visually while pushing forward everything that was done.

Aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa II and aerial unit director of photography Michael Fitzmaurice also deserve a great deal of credit for the success of the films visuals by laying out breathtaking flight sequences involving shooting with three aircraft: two jets and a helicopter.

The movie doesn’t rely on a computer to create its thrills. It has a nearly 60-year-old man willing to sit in a fighter jet while it breaks the sound barrier to get the shot.

Top Gun: Maverick is the truly rare movie that doesn’t just meet the original — it exceeds it. It’s a movie that is unlike anything else in multiplexes this summer. One that relies on real technical wizardry as opposed to a glut of green cloth in a warehouse.

Bio Box Movie reviewer bio: About Jeremy Stout Movies have long been my favorite artform. I first became enamored with cinema when I saw Dawn of the Dead (1978) when I was 10. It was easy for me to connect with that movie; it was shot at the Monroeville Mall, about five miles from my childhood home. It grounded the movie in my real life in a way that made me see the possibility of cinema. I had walked through the same halls that were overrun by zombies in the movies. I love movies. All kinds, really. My tastes have expanded since I was a child, and my appreciation of cinema has only grown. Follow along as I review movies in theaters now.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.