Another Marvel movie means another paint-by-numbers romp through this increasingly bloated and increasingly tedious universe.

For Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios went out of their way to get a real director for this. Sam Raimi is a guy with big budget pedigree. He’s different from how Marvel usually operates, taking smaller directors with less studio fare on their resumes (Ryan Coogler, Chloe Zhao and Taiki Waititi) and thrusting them into billion-dollar tentpoles. This is a man who directed three Spider-Man movies. He’s played in this sandbox before. Albeit that was for a different studio, Sony as opposed to Disney.

Aside from a few fleeting visual flourishes and a little bit of shtick, this movie could’ve been directed by anyone. It feels like every other movie that has come out of this goliath that Kevin Feige built. There’s no real distinction. They’re all shot with the same claustrophobic blocking, same shoddy looking CGI scenery, and same lack of enthusiasm. Raimi is just a cog.

The machine comes for us all eventually. Raimi is no different.

The movie follows our intrepid hero, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, who is so checked out here you can almost see him counting his money), as he flops through various universes attempting to protect newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the now entirely evil Wanda Maximoff-Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Along the way we get to see some familiar faces from across the multiverse and a few new additions thanks to corporate mergers and acquisitions.

There’s one scene where Strange and Chavez crash through multiple universes in quick succession. They travel through a universe where they’re made of paint, another where they’re cartoons, one that looks like the future, and another that looks like the future. They just mostly travel through various versions of the future. The scene almost operates as a metaphor for the movie. It’s so busy throwing a bunch of visual ideas at you that it all just starts to look the same and becomes an amorphous ball of 'futurey' looking nonsense.

The screenplay from Michael Waldron is held together with tissues and wishes. Nothing really comes together. There’re no characters, just a group of people that like to yell exposition and references at you.

Olsen gets the worst of this. She has nothing to play with here. Her only motivation is to be a wife and mother in this movie. There’s no character beyond that.

Those visual flourishes mentioned above do keep this movie slightly livelier than the last ten or so of these incessant things. Raimi is visually idiosyncratic enough that it’d be impossible for him to not get a few snap-zooms in there. He even manages to sneak in a few moments of actual gore. Unfortunately, these just serve to underline how dull the rest of this perfectly machined product is. It’s more disappointing than anything. There are glimpses of a movie in there. It’s just never allowed to become one.

These movies are designed so men can tell their girlfriends that “616” is the multiversal designation for Marvel Comics Earth or that they know the name “Shuma-Gorath.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.