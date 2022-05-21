“It’s a blessing to have a creative outlet,” says Repasz Band Assistant Conductor Theo Lentz about his return to the ensemble after an extended hiatus.

As the renowned Williamsport band prepares for its May 24 concert at the Community Arts Center, the return of Lentz is just one of many changes for this 191-year-old group.

The past two years saw a few COVID-canceled concerts—plus virus-restricted rehearsals that made it tough to stay in shape musically; but the Repasz Band is now back to regular weekly practice. In the interim, the group gained several new members, along with a new home at the Olivewood Complex in Montgomery.

Following a holiday concert in December 2021, this upcoming show completes Repasz’s return to its annual pair of regularly scheduled CAC concerts in the spring and at Christmas. The May 24 program offers marches, classics, movie music, a tribute to Ukraine, narration by Williamsport’s mayor and two pieces by a Mansfield University graduate.

“The Ukrainian National Anthem and ‘Kyiv 2022’ make up our musical salute to the heroic people of Ukraine,” says Repasz conductor Jeff Dent. “The Kyiv piece is a brand-new composition by Brian Balmages; not only does it honor these brave men and women, but also, all funds from the sale of his work support their efforts.”

Lentz, meanwhile, will conduct the Sousa march “Gallant Seventh” and a medley from film composer Jerry Goldsmith—covering scores for “Air Force One,” “Rudy,” “First Knight” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” which became the theme for TV’s popular “Next Generation.”

“I greatly enjoy the Goldsmith medley, as it showcases excellent music influential in television and film,” said Lentz, who previously co-conducted two Repasz shows at the CAC before taking a job 120 miles away.

“In 2018, I stepped down to take a position as Assistant Director of Athletic Bands at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.,” Lentz said. “I wished that I could have maintained both duties, but the 2-hour commute one way would have proven difficult. After a fulfilling year of working with the students of SFU, I moved back home for personal reasons.”

