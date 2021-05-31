Over 18,000 American flags grace the graves of veterans across Lycoming County. It’s a reflection of the long legacy of wars in which residents of the county have served.

The process of remembering fallen veterans through laying flags is often carried out by local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and other youth programs. The flags are delivered to these groups by the Lycoming County Veteran Affairs office.

“There are people out there who died fighting for their country,” said Curt Miller, cub master with the Montoursville Cub Scouts Pack 21. As members of Pack 21 walked through the cemetery to place their flags, Miller encouraged them to look at each grave to understand who they were and if they passed during the war, or after they came home.

“We’re remembering them,” Miller said.

In Lycoming County, almost every cemetery is the final resting place of veterans from wars tracing back as far as the War of 1812.

Below are some Memorial Day events this weekend:

Adam Larry R. Marsh, USN Retired will be the guest speaker. There will also be...

