Perpetual construction, inconsistent weather patterns, and atrocious roads are what many people know about Pennsylvania. But for residents of the commonwealth, we are familiar with something else - constantly rising turnpike tolls.

For the fourteenth consecutive year, Pennsylvania has placed another increase on those traveling the interstate system.

Adding a further 5% increase on tolls beginning 2022, the turnpikes CEO said this is the first time in six years where the increased toll rate was under 6%.

Related reading: PA Turnpike approves 6% increase for 2020

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has been busy re-vamping their operations and ways they process automobiles through the interstate system, similar to states such as Maryland and Delaware.

The toll increase will affect every vehicle which uses the turnpike.

The turnpike commission says the need to increase toll comes from their obligation to help fund the commonwealth's transportation infrastructure.

The Pa. turnpike has been paying the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation $450 million on an annual basis, 2021 being the final year. Beginning 2022, the turnpike will start paying $50 million on an annual basis to PennDOT.

In order for drivers to save money, the turnpike commission urges drivers to purchase an E-ZPass for better financial convenience. Drivers may download the PA TOLL PAY app to create an account. Drivers would save 15% on their monthly toll invoices.

Turnpike finances have suffered, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with less people traveling, many being forced to work remotely.

The turnpike commission expects a return to pre-pandemic levels between July 2-11, with about 5.7 million motorists expected to be using the 557 miles of turnpike roadway.

However, in 2019, then-Auditor General Eugene DePasquale had said the turnpikes financial burdens were unsustainable; and the continued burden of toll increases each year would probably discourage people from using the turnpike.

The toll hike will be effective on Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.