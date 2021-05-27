Harrisburg, Pa. - 'Cocktails-to-Go' became a popular fad at the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as individuals sought ways in which to calm their own nerves during such an unusual time in the world.

The bill passed the state house of Representatives on Tuesday, 187-14. The bill now moves on to the state senate Law and Justice Committee for consideration.

In May of 2020, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill allowing businesses with proper licenses to sell mixed drinks to-go if they suffered an impact in sales due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, many are saying this would be a crucial move in order for restaurants around the state to rebound.

The bill is in the hands of the Republican-controlled state senate. If it passes, it moves on for final approval from Wolf.