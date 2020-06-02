Rose View Nursing Center reported a COVID-19 death in late April; however, a spokeswoman says the Rural Avenue facility has experienced no additional cases. This is a stark contrast to the virus’s spread throughout ManorCare Health Services in Jersey Shore, which has reported 20 deaths.

Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirmed to On the PULSE that it had one COVID-19 positive case and one death.

According to Lauren Henry, administrator at the center, there have been no other cases at the facility. Henry declined to comment on how the individual was exposed to the virus or what measures were taken to limit the spread within the facility.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. also confirmed the single death at Rose View. He added that in the county there have been a total of 21 COVID-19-related deaths, all at nursing homes.

Kiessling’s numbers differed from the state Department of Health’s reported deaths of 13 for Lycoming County. In a past statement, Kiessling said all hospitals and nursing homes are instructed to inform his office of COVID-19 deaths immediately, which is why he shows information sooner than the Department of State, which must wait for a death certificate.

ManorCare Health Services in Jersey Shore has taken the brunt of the outbreak with 20 deaths and over 70 cases, including...

