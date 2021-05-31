Towanda, Pa. — Former Bradford County assistant district attorney Albert Ondrey is set to be sworn in as the new Bradford County district attorney by June 1, 2021 following an announcement by the county's president judge Maureen Beirne, according to an article by the Morning Times.

Following the resignation of disgraced former distict attorney Chad Salsman, Ondrey was appointed. Salsman plead guilty on witness intimidation, obstruction of justice, and promoting prostitution.

Arrested in February, Salsman is to be sentenced on June 9 and faces up to 11 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

Related reading: Salsman pleads guilty to felony charge of promoting prostitution

The election to permanently replace Salsman and complete the remaining two years of his term will take place in November, with the new district attorney taking office in January 2022.

Ondrey, a Republican, who plans to run to complete the term, previously was a candidate for the office in the last election against Salsman.