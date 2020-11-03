Unofficial results are in and Lycoming County has turned out red across the board. With unofficial results tallied, local legislators Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Jeff Wheeland, have retained their seats. Newcomer Joe Hamm clinched over 78% of the vote to replace Rep. Garth Everett, who will retire at the end of the year.

Nearly 80% (58,354) of the registered voters in the county turned out to vote, either in person, or through mail-in ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, just over 52,000 turned out to vote.

As of 11 p.m. on election night, incumbent Rep. Fred Keller, held a solid lead over Lee Griffin, with over 71% of the votes.

(Election night results are unofficial. A final tally will be recorded after Friday)

Senator for 23rd District

Sen. Gene Yaw: 42,464 (WINNER)

Jackie Baker: 14,762

Representative for the 83rd District

Rep. Jeff Wheeland: 18,708 (WINNER)

Airneezer Page: 9,037 (WINNER)

Representative for the 84th District

Joe Hamm: 23,350 (WINNER)

Amanda Waldman: 6,195

Representative for 12th Congressional District

Fred Keller: 182,033 or 71% (as of 11 p.m.)

Lee Griffin: 74,559 or 29% (as of 11 p.m.)

State Treasurer (As of 11 p.m.)

Joe Torsella: 908,700

Stacy L. Garrity: 1,335,365

Joe Soloski 54,545

Timothy Runkle 28,024

Auditor General (As of 11 p.m.)

Nina Ahmad: 869,845

Timothy DeFoor: 1,351,074

Jennifer Moore: 76,315

Olivia Faison: 27,059

Attorney General (As of 11 p.m.)

Josh Shapiro: ...

Visit On the PULSE for the full report.