Williamsport, Pa. – Growing up, Tyson Minier never owned a dog. The first dog he took care of was during his deployment to Iraq as a Marine.

“He was pretty much my dog and we kept him at our facility there,” said Officer Tyson Minier, who now has been with the Williamsport Bureau of Police for six years. With that, Minier was hooked and wanted to learn more about handling working dogs.

When the Williamsport Bureau of Police re-started its K-9 program, Officer Minier put his name in the running and was selected to partner with Tacoma, a German Shepherd/Malamute mix.

Tacoma is a dual-purpose dog, able to track suspects and find narcotics.

“He’s always with me. He stays with me 24/7. He’s my responsibility.” Minier said. “The more I’m around him the more I understand...

