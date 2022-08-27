Release from prison often brings with it a chance for a new start at life, but also means entering a new world with nothing but the clothes on your back.

This is the reality for many of the men and women who enter the Transitional Living Centers in Williamsport.

“People do come in with just the clothes on their back,” said Cleveland Way, program director of the Bethesda house, TLC’s men’s center. “These are not things that are given to the re-entrants when they come in. We rely on donations from the community to help with those things.

The items that can be donated are new or lightly used clothes, preferably interview appropriate attire. Bedding and hygiene items may also be donated, according to Way.

The items in the clothing closet are not limited to the TLC participants, but members of the prison reentry community at large.

Individuals released from prison may contact the Bethesda house to make an appointment to visit the closet. Interview training and mock interviews for upcoming jobs are also available, Way said.

The closet is sponsored by Saving Lives for Zachary.

The Transitional Living Centers include three state contracted home-plan houses for inmates in Williamsport.

The centers serve as a home plan option for inmates who either don’t have a home to return to after prison, or who don’t want to return to family or friends and a life they are hoping to escape from.

Lycoming County and north central Pennsylvania are no different from the rest of the United States when it comes to recidivism within the criminal justice system.

