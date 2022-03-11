It’s been nearly five months since commercial airliners carried passengers to and from the Williamsport Regional Airport, but airport management remains “optimistic about getting new service.”

“Passenger numbers went a little flat in January and February which caused some concern, however we are seeing some good growth now and that helps,” said Richard Howell, airport executive director.

Howell said he continually monitors business travel in the region and plans to meet with a prospective carrier soon.

American Airlines, the airport’s long-time carrier, stopped providing service to the region in late September, 2021, citing low travel numbers in the region.

In October, Howell said he was working with United Airlines to bring service to the region, with a possible hub in Dulles, Va.

The airport was awarded a $950,000 grant to subsidize an incoming airline, but Howell is hesitant to use those funds during the off season...

