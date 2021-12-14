A group of six Marine Corps League members walked into the administrative offices of Lycoming College Friday morning.

Decked with red jackets sporting the United States Marine Corps logo and hats that said Toys for Tots, these veterans of the Williamsport Detachment #388 had one thing in mind, how many bags would they need to collect the pile of toys surrounding the college’s Christmas tree?

It’s a common task for these veterans and others in the Marine Corps across the nation.

The Lycoming County Toys for Tots branch was founded in the 1980s through the coordination of Charles E. “Chuck” Smith and his wife Betty Smith. “What we’re doing is giving this family toys for their children,” Smith said. “Santa Claus might not come to see them but by golly he does, we see that he does.” The couple helped to found the current iteration of the Lycoming County Toys for Tots in the mid 1980s. It was shortly after Smith had moved to Williamsport and he decided he wanted to do something for the low-income children and families within the community. At first, Smith and his wife ran the operation out of their two-car garage. Packing hundreds of gifts and boxes into the small space. For the first few years, the pair would even wrap the individual gifts for the children. In the 1980s, roughly 100 Toys for Tots boxes were placed in local businesses throughout the community. Today... Continue reading On the PULSE



