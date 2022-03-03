Charges of DUI and careless driving resulting in homicide were filed against a teenager who hit two men on the Fourth of July in 2021. One man died at the scene and the other suffered serious injuries resulting in months of surgeries and physical therapy.

The charges include two DUIs – careless driving with homicide by vehicle and DUI aggravated assault by vehicle – as well as DUI drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Since the driver was a juvenile, it’s unclear how severe her punishment will be.

The charges were confirmed by Holly Koch, the sister of Christopher Welch who was killed in the impact. Koch said she was informed by Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner.

The charges involve a juvenile and the “law does not allow the filing of a criminal complaint in this matter,” Gardner said in a statement to On the PULSE. “Accordingly, all charges will be petitioned into juvenile court. Since this will be treated as a juvenile matter, I cannot comment any further.”

The identity of the 17-year-old driver has not been made public since she was a juvenile at the time of the crash. Christopher Welch, 24, and Russell Scott were in the process of crossing High Street just after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July. As they did so, Chris, who had been drinking, stumbled into the street. According to Scott, he reached down to pick up Welch and pulled him out of the road, at which point they were both struck by the car.

Koch said she was not surprised when the district attorney’s office told her...

