Williamsport, Pa. – Deep within Lycoming County’s history, Abraham Updegraff was a giant among men. During his time as a prominent leader in the city he condemned slavery and was instrumental in the founding of many permanent structures in the city today.

A memorial is built for Updegraff in the Wildwood Cemetery with his image carved into the pillar.

According to Mark Shifflet through a post on Facebook, Updegraff “owned one of the tanneries in town.”

He further explained that Updegraff “is most famous for being on the jury that tried the pro-slavery perpetrators of the Muncy Abolition Riot.”

“The jury was initially 11 to one in favor of acquittal,” Shifflet said. “Updegraff (was) the only one in favor of conviction, (and he) convinced the other jurors, in German and in English, to vote for conviction.” He compared it to the film “12 Angry Men.”

A proud heritage

It would appear that Updegraff came from a long line of individuals who had an interest in making Pennsylvania a better place.

“He was a descendent of Abraham Op Den Graeff who lived from 1646 until 1731. (His ancestor) was one of the first German settlers in Pennsylvania and signed the Germantown Petition against slavery, which was the first abolitionist protest of its kind in the American history,” Telffihs said.

The great poet John Greenleaf Whittier mentioned the name Op Den Graaf in the poem “The Pennsylvania Pilgrim.”

According to the Gazette & Bulletin (now the Williamsport Sun Gazette), in an April 17, 1884 article, he was the youngest in a family of seven kids.

“His father, Mr. Thomas Udegraff, and mother were raised and married in York. In September, 1799, they came to Williamsport in two canoes, having paddled their way up the river, with but twenty-five cents in money between them,” the article stated. Because Thomas Updegraff had experience as a tanner, he opened a business on Market Street.

Becoming a tanner

Abraham Updregraff was born in 1808. In 1819, he went to work in his father’s tannery. He continued working in the tannery for the next 16 years.

“In the spring of 1834 he entered into partnership in the mercantile business with Jacob Grafius,” said the article. On Feb. 12 of that year, he married Elizabeth Peterman. According to the “Abraham Updegraff” entry in the Wildwood Cemetery section of Find-A-Grave, the couple had seven children.

He served as both director and president of the Western Branch Bank from 1836 until 1856. In 1863, he helped establish...

