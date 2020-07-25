Reprinted with permission by On the PULSE

I’ll be turning 60 this week, so in honor of that auspicious milestone, the July 2020 edition of Lycoming Critic’s Corner will honor movies about growing old. (To those who claim 60 isn’t actually “old,” I reply: Ha! My body tells me otherwise.)

Since I also just finished writing a book on under-the-radar films (“The Best Movies You Never Saw,” due in August), I’m focusing on senior-citizen stories that are somewhat lesser known.

Here’s a dozen:

Cocoon (1985)

Surprisingly sweet early success from director Ron Howard—surprising because of its unlikely sci-fi storyline: A group of retirement-home residents suddenly grows spry and youthful after dipping into a nearby pool, which aliens filled with rejuvenating chemicals. Top-flight cast includes Hume Cronyn, Jessica Tandy, Jack Gilford, Gwen Verdon, Brian Dennehy, an Oscar-nominated Don Ameche and Wilford Brimley—who was only 49 at the time. PG-13; 117 min.

The Grey Fox (1982)

Richard Farnsworth was a long-time Hollywood stuntman whose acting career suddenly took off at age 60. “The Straight Story,” directed by David Lynch, is likely Farnsworth’s best-reviewed role; but I prefer this biopic about old-time bandit Bill Miner, who supposedly originated the phrase “Hands up!”

Here, Miner is growing older but cannot leave his thieving life behind, having switched over to robbing trains. Long unavailable for in-home viewing, this wistful, beautifully filmed Canadian gem has recently been restored; it’s slated for DVD release in September. PG; 92 min.

Harry and Tonto (1974)

Having entertained an entire generation as Ed Norton on TV’s “The Honeymooners,” the great Art Carney plays an aging widower who, forced to vacate his Manhattan apartment, hits the road with his cat, dropping in on his three children and also connecting with a cross-cultural cast of kooky characters.

Director Paul Mazursky (“An Unmarried Woman,” “Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice”) employs a strong supporting cast to capture his charming, quirky microcosm of the 1970s. Carney won the Best Actor Oscar for this role, which had been offered to Cary Grant, James Cagney and Laurence Olivier. R; 115 min.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Speaking of Oscars: Baby Boomers may be surprised to recall that Sally Field has two for Best Actress (“Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart”). Never underestimate this little powerhouse, who burned up the screen as the First Lady in Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and wins almost everybody’s heart in this under-the-radar dramedy about an eccentric office-worker who falls for a man half her age. Co-starring Max Greenfield, Tyne Daly, an uncredited Peter Gallagher and Beth Behrs (of “Two Broke Girls”). R; 90 min.

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

More sensational acting carries this throbbing but effective melodrama about two late-in-life losers who meet and fall in love in London. Starring Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman; the latter, then 71, told interviewers the film had no sex scenes because its makers couldn’t afford the requisite special effects! PG-13; 93 min.

Make Way for Tomorrow (1937)

Along with the below-mentioned “Tokyo Story” (which was actually inspired by this film), “Make Way for Tomorrow” is surely the best feature ever made about growing old...

Read the entire list on On the PULSE