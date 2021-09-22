Daily COVID-19 cases have climbed over 60 in Lycoming County and hospitalizations have reached 23 as of Sept. 14.

The state recorded seven COVID deaths in August and one death so far in September.

A divided country grapples with concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, masking mandates in schools and the government’s power over private businesses.

On the PULSE sat down with UPMC Dr. Rutul Dalal, the region’s expert in infectious diseases to get a COVID-19 update about current numbers and vaccine concerns.

Q. What does the COVID pandemic look like right now?

A. We are definitely seeing a big surge in COVID patients now. Just to give an example with regards to death rates, at the beginning of summer we were around 300 to 350 deaths a day across the country. At the height of the pandemic, which was last year, we averaged around 4,100 to 4,200 deaths a day.

We are slowly inching up and my gut feeling is by September 30, if 60% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, which we are right now at around 55%, we will still see around 1,200 deaths, a day on an average, which is still around 25% to 30% of what we saw last year, but it’s four times more than what we’re seeing right now.

So, the rates will go up. First the cases go up, four weeks after that hospitalizations go up, and on average four weeks after that the death rates go up.

We are at that stage of increased hospitalizations, and unfortunately, death rates also will follow.

Q. How many new COVID patients are unvaccinated?

A. America currently is divided between two groups: One is a vaccinated America and the other one is unvaccinated. And as long as we have a fair bit of the unvaccinated individuals, we will keep seeing new variants and that will probably, unfortunately run the COVID pandemic as long as we do have unvaccinated individuals.

We just see completely unvaccinated individuals, and even among the vaccinated individuals which we see up there with very, very mild symptoms. On my watch so far nobody has perished with regards to having a vaccine and having COVID. Of course, comorbidities also play a big part like obesity, but now we’re seeing more of a relatively younger population, between the age groups of 35 and 55, getting the COVID infection.

The Delta variant is completely rooted now in our country. We are seeing a lot of new infections because of the contagious nature of it. Because of the increased transmissibility.

Q. Can a person get COVID after taking the vaccine?

A. Breakthrough infections are definitely common. But at the same time, one should remember that these same individuals, because they’re having mild symptoms, can also spread them more easily because they might just think they have a cold or allergies. So they have to be careful about that irrespective of their vaccination status.

I hear a lot of chatter about why get the vaccine if you are probably going to get the infection anyways? The bottom line is, decreased severity. And that really changes the paradigm. We have seen individuals who are young and healthy and unvaccinated get COVID infection, but three or four months later they succumb, or they get severe issues with regards to the thromboembolic phenomenon in which you get blood clots, either into your lungs or people die of sudden heart attacks.

So even though you think you survive the COVID infection, there are still things to worry about, especially among unvaccinated individuals.

