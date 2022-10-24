For Tim Hughes, it started with coins—and a 130-year-old newspaper.

Hughes, who over five decades has parlayed his interest in old newspapers into a collection of 3.5 million issues, initially got into this unusual hobby because, as he put it, “I was intrigued by almost anything ‘old.’”

“From my youngest years, I collected coins,” the Fairfield Township resident told On the PULSE in a recent interview. “I dabbled a bit in bottles, then books, then radios. But coins were foremost. Holding a penny that was held by people 200 years ago seemed fascinating to me.”

But because his income at the time came only from mowing lawns, most collectible coins were out of Hughes’ price range. And then one day, he stopped by the monthly flea market at the former Holiday Inn on Williamsport’s Golden Strip; there, he found an 1846 Philadelphia newspaper selling for just $3.

“When I related it to a coin dated 1846, I realized it was a terrific bargain,” Hughes says. “Plus, it must have taken me about half an hour to consume all it contained—news of the day, notices, advertisements. And there was the same intrigue: someone held this newspaper back in 1846. Heck, the Civil War wouldn’t start for another 15 years.”

And that was the launch-point for Hughes Rare Newspapers, a bustling business that operates out of a warehouse in South Williamsport, selling vintage newspapers and magazines to collectors around the world.

Their vast inventory, which occupies 10,000 square feet in two rooms with 16-foot ceilings, includes one issue dating back to 1532.

That’s right: one of their newspapers is close to 500 years old.

Building an inventory

But, Hughes relates, when he began this venture in 1975, “I never heard of anyone collecting old newspapers. I never heard of anyone who sold them. Perhaps I was on the ground floor of a new hobby. Who didn’t like to hold history in their hands? Printed on the day it happened?”

Scouring the classifieds in his coin magazine, Hughes bought cheaply in quantity, thereafter selling individual copies at a profit, which was then carefully reinvested in more papers. Eventually, the business grew to a point where Hughes had to resign his 13-year position with Little League Baseball—although, he points out, “I maintained a nice relationship with L.L., being asked to join the Board of Directors in 1996, and serving as its chairman from 2004-07.”

As time went on, the inventory grew less through individual purchases and more by acquiring large collections.

“I would say that 90% of our 3.5 million issues were, at one point, in an institution: library, historical society, the morgue of the publisher, etc. Back in the 1950s and 1960s when microfilming became popular, tons and tons were literally tossed in the town dump. But many found their way into private hands, and many of those eventually found their way to our shelves.

“We also buy private collections, more typically from children and grandchildren who simply have no interest in their inherited papers. Plus we’ve purchased back many collections from our own customers who have passed away.”

Hughes’ inventory includes a couple of 17th-century British newspapers discussing the Salem Witch Trials; articles covering...

Continue reading On the PULSE

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.